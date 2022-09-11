King Charles Arrives at Buckingham Palace for a Busy Fourth Day as Monarch

The monarch will spend his fourth day on the throne undertaking audiences and attending receptions at Buckingham Palace

Zoey Lyttle
Published on September 11, 2022 10:57 AM
King Charles III waves to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. (Photo by Beresford Hodge/PA Images via Getty Images)
King Charles. Photo: Beresford Hodge/PA Images via Getty

King Charles assumed the throne on Thursday, immediately following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth. In the days that followed, His Majesty proceeded with a series of formal duties, including addressing his new subjects on television and meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss.

On Sunday, King Charles will host a number of stately officials at Buckingham Palace, where he arrived by car this morning. The new monarch waved to the waiting public as he drove through the streets of London.

Charles is set to meet with the Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland. They are set to meet in the 1844 Room, a setting considered to be one of the most important rooms in the place. Named for the year of Tsar Nicholas I's visit to the room, past visitors have included the Obamas and Angelina Jolie. The Queen's annual Christmas address has been filmed in the 1844 Room several times as well.

The King will next attend a reception with Realm High Commissioners in the Bow Room. Fellow attendees will include senior diplomats from Commonwealth countries such as Antigua, Barbuda, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, St. Christopher and Nevis, St. Lucia and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by George Cracknell Wright/LNP/Shutterstock (13381957au) King Charles III waves as he is driven into Buckingham Palace. Earlier this week Britain's longest reigning monarch ,<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, passed away at Balmoral Castle at the age of 96. Death of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, London, UK - 11 Sep 2022
George Cracknell Wright/LNP/Shutterstock

The United Kingdom's Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, will also be present at the event.

King Charles will return to the 1844 room to receive the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, in a private meeting. Conner has served in the estate clergy position since 1998, and spoke at Prince Philip's memorial service earlier this year, per the late royal's request.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Peter MacDiarmid/Shutterstock (13381074m) King Charles III waves to onlookers as he is driven to Buckingham Palace. Charles has been proclaimed King at St James's Palace this morning during The Accession Council ceremony. The new King swore an oath in the presence of Privy Counsellors. <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, The United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. King Charles III is now The <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II dies, London, UK - 10 Sep 2022
Peter MacDiarmid/Shutterstock

On Monday, Charles will likely kick off his day with a visit to Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament will share their condolences for the Queen's passing. His Majesty will then fly to visit Edinburgh with Queen Camilla, beginning their tour of all four nations of the United Kingdom.

