King Charles Appoints New Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace in Royal First

Charles appointed Rishi Sunak as leader of the U.K. Parliament on Monday, marking the King's second prime minister in just under seven weeks of his reign

By Simon Perry
Published on October 25, 2022 06:51 AM
King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London
Photo: Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

King Charles III is welcoming his second prime minister — in less than seven weeks!

The King appointed Rishi Sunak as leader of the U.K. Parliament following his victory in the contest to lead the Conservative Party on Monday.

It marked the first time Charles, 73, has formally asked a new prime minister to form a government, as he inherited Sunak's predecessor Liz Truss when he acceded to the throne at the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. Truss resigned last week after just 45 days, when she lost the confidence of the majority Conservative Party.

Sunak was met by the King's two private secretaries, Sir Clive Alderson and Sir Edward Young, and Charles's equerry Lt. Col. Jonny Thompson and escorted to the audience in the palace's 1844 Room.

King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace
Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

After the meeting Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "The King received in Audience The Right Honourable Rishi Sunak MP today and requested him to form a new Administration. Mr. Sunak accepted His Majesty's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

Earlier, Charles met the outgoing Liz Truss, which Buckingham Palace saying she had "an audience of The King this morning and tendered her resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury, which His Majesty was graciously please to accept."

King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace
Aaron Chown/AP/Shutterstock

While Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth saw 15 prime ministers — from Winston Churchill to Truss — across her more than 70 years on the throne, Charles has now had two in under two months.

Truss was prime minister for less than two days of the Queen's reign, as the monarch died two days after Truss was appointed. Truss also has the distinction of being the shortest-serving U.K. prime minister in history, as she announced her resignation six weeks after visiting the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for her formal appointment on Sept. 6.

Rishi Sunak speaks during the final Tory leadership hustings
Rishi Sunak. Dan Kitwood/Getty

The appearance was the last public duty for the Queen before her death on Sept. 8.

With Queen Elizabeth's death and King Charles' accession, Truss became the first U.K. prime minister since Winston Churchill to serve under two different monarchs. Churchill served as prime minister from 1940 to 1945, then again from 1951 to 1955 alongside King George VI, Queen Elizabeth's father who died in 1952.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II, left, welcomes Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral, Scotland
Queen Elizabeth and Liz Truss. Jane Barlow/AP/Shutterstock

Truss was the third and youngest woman to serve as U.K. prime minister, behind Margaret Thatcher (1979 to 1990) and Theresa May (2016 to 2019). Before her was Boris Johnson, who also traveled to Balmoral for a formal farewell from the Queen on Sept. 6.

Sunak makes history as the first U.K. prime minister of British Asian heritage. It came on a poignant week for him, as Monday was the first day of Diwali, the annual festival of lights.

