Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf Says Country's Approach to COVID-19 'Has Failed' in Rare Royal Rebuff

The King of Sweden has spoken out against the country's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a rare rebuff.

"I think we have failed," King Carl XVI Gustaf said in an excerpt of his pre-recorded Christmas interview, which will be broadcast December 21. "A large number have died, and that is terrible.”

Unlike many European countries, Sweden has avoided a full lockdown amid the pandemic, instead relying on voluntary guidelines.

According to the latest data from the Public Health Agency of Sweden, over 8,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Sweden, the highest in the Nordic region. Of those who have died of COVID-19 in Sweden, nearly 90% were 70 years or older, a study by country’s independent coronavirus commission found.

"The people of Sweden have suffered tremendously in difficult conditions," the Swedish monarch said. "One thinks of all the family members who have happened to be unable to say goodbye to their deceased family members. I think it is a tough and traumatic experience not to be able to say a warm goodbye."

King Carl Gustaf, who is 74, also feared being infected himself: "Lately, it has felt more obvious, it has crept closer and closer. That's not what you want."

The King's son, Prince Carl Philip, and daughter-in-law, Princess Sofia, tested positive for COVID-19 last month after experiencing flu-like symptoms. The news came shortly after royal family members gathered to mourn Queen Silvia’s brother, Walther Sommerlath, who died on October 23 following a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Just weeks later, the couple announced that they are expecting their third child. Princess Sofia, 36, is said in the official announcement to be "doing well."

Other royal families of Europe have also been directly effected by coronavirus. Prince Charles, 72, tested positive for the illness in March, and it was revealed this fall that his son Prince William, 38, also got sick but opted not to share the news with the public.

Prince Albert of Monaco recently spoke to PEOPLE about the lasting effects of COVID-19, after he became the first head of state to test positive for the illness in March.