Kim Kardashian Promotes Wellness Company Backed by Meghan Markle

Oprah Winfrey recently revealed she received a basket of the brand's products from her neighbor Meghan

Kim Kardashian is the latest celebrity to promote the women-led wellness company, Clevr Blends, which is backed by Meghan Markle.

The reality start, 40, posted an Instagram Story on Monday of a gift basket filled with the brand’s products, which she received from Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet, whom she tagged in the post.

Oprah Winfrey recently posted an Instagram video of her making a “golden super latte” from Clevr Blends after receiving a basket of goodies from her neighbor Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex is a private investor in the company, which started out from a "funky pop-up coffee bar" in Santa Barbara, California, according to its website. Clevr Blends sells a variety of nutrition-rich lattes "filled with magical plants to manage stress" through an online store.

Led by entrepreneur Hannah Mendoza, the company also donates a percentage of its monthly profits to organizations fighting for food justice in the U.S. All it's shipping materials are also 100% post-consumer recycled and 100% recyclable.

“This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business,” Meghan said about her decision to support Clevr Blends in a release. “I’m proud to invest in Hannah’s commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness. I believe in her and I believe in her company.”

Wellness has long been a key interest of Meghan's. She regularly posted about the positive mental and physical benefits of practicing healthy daily habits on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

