Kim Kardashian Can 'Definitely Empathize' with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Need for 'Privacy'

Kim Kardashian West can sympathize with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid the couple’s intense media scrutiny.

In an interview with Australian outlet The Sunday Project, the reality star was asked whether she felt “some sympathy” for the pair. In recent months, Harry has announced he would be taking legal action against British media outlets regarding alleged illegal interception of voicemail messages as well as the “ruthless” treatment Meghan has received from U.K. media. (Meghan is also fighting back against several tabloid rumors.)

“I think everyone has their own journey. I think their journey is extremely personal, with – you know, what his mother experienced and how her life was so affected by the spotlight and by paparazzi,” Kardashian West said, referring to Harry’s late mother Princess Diana.

“I don’t think anyone can really understand what that’s like except for them. But I think as I’m older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place,” the mom of four added. “I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who welcomed son Archie in May, are skipping Christmas with the royal family this year.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland. This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

The palace didn’t specify where they will be ringing in the holiday, but a source told PEOPLE at the time that they will not be spending it in Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles, where her mother Doria Ragland lives.

It had previously revealed that Meghan and Harry will take about six weeks off towards the end of the year to spend some valuable “family time” together amid their concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on the couple.

“The duke and duchess have a full schedule of engagements and commitments until mid-November, after which they will be taking some much-needed family time,” a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby — who conducted Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding last year — said the parents are “entitled” to some time off from royal duty.

“All members of the royal family are under a pressure that none of us outside it can possibly imagine,” Welby, 63, told the newspaper. “Every personal action is scrutinized. Every statement is over-interpreted, over-read.”

“They’re not superhuman,” Welby added. “They’re a very remarkable group of people, all of them. But you can’t lay that kind of extra burden on people.”