Khloé Kardashian Wears a Leopard Bra and Bike Shorts in Sexy Good American Holiday Campaign

Khloé Kardashian’s Good American line continues to deliver size-inclusive sexiness with each new collection. And the brand’s latest drop is no exception.

The reality star and entrepreneur stars in the GA holiday campaign, wearing a range of sexy separates including leopard bike shorts, camo crop tops and electric blue workout gear. And you can now buy the pieces for all those hype beasts on your list this year.

“It’s that time of year again and I’m so excited to share Good American’s holiday collection,” she told PEOPLE of the drop. “It was so fun to shoot these new styles with the #GoodSquad including our bike shorts in new patterns like camo and leopard.”

Khloé Kardashian stars in Good American's holiday 2018 campaign Courtesy Good American

Kardashian, who welcomed welcomed her first child, daughter True, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on April 12, has been very open about getting back into shape.

The new mom shared with fans earlier this year that she took six weeks off from exercising after True’s birth — which is what doctors typically recommend — and then resumed her workout routine five to six times a week, shedding 33 lbs. in just three months.

In September, five months after True’s birth, Kardashian revealed that while she hadn’t reached her post-baby body goals just yet, she wasn’t worried.

“I’m really close to my goal, but I’m plateauing. Now it’s sooooo hard!!!” she wrote on her website and app. “I get really discouraged, but at the same time I try to remind myself how long it took the first time to lose all of my weight.”

She added: “I have about 17 lbs. of weight left to lose, and then I want to tighten my muscles back up,” she said. “I’m still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others. But, for now, I’m just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I’ll hit my fitness goal — and it will feel sooooo good!”

The star, who famously dropped 40 lbs. for her “revenge body”” in 2016, has been sharing social media snaps of her progress — along with her favorite Good American workout pieces including the camo crop top and high-waisted leggings.

We have a feeling there’s going to be a lot of Good American boxes under the KarJenner christmas trees this year.