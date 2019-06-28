Kevin Costner Shares How Princess Diana Almost Starred in Bodyguard Sequel — with Help from Fergie!

Kevin Costner reveals another royal was instrumental in getting Princess Diana involved in a sequel to his 1992 hit film The Bodyguard.

In the latest edition of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the actor and Oscar-winning director confirmed that Prince William and Prince Harry‘s mother was interested in the role, similar to that of Whitney Houston’s in the original movie. However, it was Sarah Ferguson, affectionately known as “Fergie” to royal fans, who facilitated their connection.

“Sarah was really important. I always respect Sarah because she’s the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana,” Costner says. “She was the one that set it up, and she never said, ‘Well, what about me? I’m a princess too.’ She was just so supportive of the idea.”

Image zoom Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York Tim Graham/Getty Images

Although Princess Diana agreed to Costner writing the film with her in mind and expressed interest in what would be her first acting role, she did have some concerns.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, she goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way,” the actor recalls. “She was nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that okay too.’ “

Image zoom Kevin Costner and Princess Diana Mark Sagliocco/Getty; Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty

Costner previously talked about the potential collaboration in a 2012 interview for Anderson Cooper’s daytime talk show, Anderson, revealing that the sequel would have centered on his Bodyguard character, Frank Farmer, protecting Diana’s character from paparazzi and stalkers before their relationship turned romantic.

The star said he received the script for the sequel in August 1997, the day before Princess Diana died in Paris in a car crash.