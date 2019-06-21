Kensington Palace Shares Photo of Prince William in Kenya For His 37th Birthday

Prince William is another day older and Kensington Palace is celebrating on the future King’s behalf!

On Friday, the palace wished the Duke of Cambridge a happy 37th birthday and tweeted out a photo of the prince looking relaxed in happy, posing outside of car while visiting Kenya.

“Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge’s birthday!” the palace wrote in the tweet.

🎈 Thank you everyone for your lovely wishes on The Duke of Cambridge's birthday! pic.twitter.com/LaOhiFrpqO — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 21, 2019

In addition to Kensington, the official Twitter account for the royal family shared a collage of the 37-year-old featuring several images of the prince from different stages of his life with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The tweet read, “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge! #HappyBirthdayHRH”

Happy Birthday to The Duke of Cambridge!#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/VinmSxNVnH — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2019

Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 37 today. #HappyBirthdayHRH The Prince of Wales and Prince William play in the garden at Kensington Palace, 1984. pic.twitter.com/VG1V0tUvsm — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) June 21, 2019

William’s father, The Prince of Wales, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also shared a throwback, black and white photo of Prince Charles pushing his then 2-year-old son in a swing from the Clarence House Twitter account.

“Happy Birthday to HRH The Duke of Cambridge, who turns 37 today. #HappyBirthdayHRH,” the tweet read before describing the history of the touching father-son photo. “The Prince of Wales and Prince William play in the garden at Kensington Palace, 1984.”

Just a few days before his birthday, the prince stepped out with his wife for a day at the races.

The royal couple joined the Queen for the annual five-day, Royal Ascot horse race on Tuesday and were dressed for the occasion.

Princess Kate shinned in a cornflower blue dress with sheer sleeves by Elie Saab and a matching Philip Treacy hat with a flower detail as she and William joined Prince Charles and Camilla, for their carriage ride during the processional onto the racecourse, which is a short distance from Windsor Castle. The prince matched his wife’s ensemble wearing a blue shirt and tie for the event.

Image zoom Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Image zoom Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Prince William and his wife made headlines once again on Thursday when it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were to split from their joint The Royal Foundation.

“The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has today announced the conclusions of a review into its structure, and how it will best support Their Royal Highnesses with future charitable activity,” the palace said in a statement began.

“Later this year The Royal Foundation will become the principal charitable and philanthropic vehicle for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will establish their own new charitable foundation with transitional operating support from The Royal Foundation. In addition both couples will continue to work together on projects in the future, including on The Foundation’s mental health program, Heads Together.”

The palace release went on to say that new changes to the royal charity structure are designed to “best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households.”