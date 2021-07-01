Power Among the Flowers: The Royals' Most Personal Moments in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden
Prince Harry announced his engagement and Princess Diana's sons have dedicated a memorial statue to their late mother in one of her favorite spots
Dedication to Diana
On July 1, 2021 — the day that would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday — Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue to their late mother in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. Ahead of the ceremony, the garden underwent a remodel: more than 4,000 flowers were planted, with several of Diana's favorites among them. The newly created deeper flower borders and a more generous lawn was designed to "create a calmer and more reflective setting for the statue," the palace said in a statement.
A Living Tribute
Re-envisioned as a tribute to Diana in 2016, The White Garden to life took 18 months and 12,000 blooms to bring to life. Graham Dillamore, the deputy head of Gardens and Estates at Historic Royal Palaces, told PEOPLE it was a fitting tribute because of the Princess of Wales's love for the space: "While she was in residence at Kensington Palace, Diana, Princess of Wales regularly admired the changing floral displays in the Sunken Garden and would always stop to talk with me and the other gardeners who cared for it."
A Royal Engagement
Royal watchers most recently remember the garden as the locale for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's joyous engagement announcement photo call in 2018. In fitting with her surroundings, Meghan wore a stunning white coat by Canadian brand Line the Label. More poignantly, her engagement ring — designed by Harry himself — features two diamonds from Diana's own collection surrounding a diamond from Botswana, where the couple strengthened their bond during the early days of their long-distance courtship.
England's Rose
The garden is teeming with fragrant plants and many of Diana's favorite flowers: forget-me-nots, lavender, sweet peas, 100 dahlias, tulips and, of course, white and cream roses. "They are plants much loved by the Princess of Wales — whites and blues and pinks," Graham Dillamore, Deputy Head Gardener at Historic Royal Palaces, told PEOPLE. "Some of her favorite flowers like peonies ... and white and pink roses which were her favorite as well. [Sunken Garden designer] Pip Morrison worked with the Princes to put it all on paper for my team and I to execute."
Deep Roots
Forget Her Not
Harkin told PEOPLE in 2017 that he hoped the garden "captures the energy and spirit that made [Diana] such a popular figure around the world."