Power Among the Flowers: The Royals' Most Personal Moments in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden

Re-envisioned as a tribute to Diana in 2016, The White Garden to life took 18 months and 12,000 blooms to bring to life. Graham Dillamore, the deputy head of Gardens and Estates at Historic Royal Palaces, told PEOPLE it was a fitting tribute because of the Princess of Wales's love for the space: "While she was in residence at Kensington Palace, Diana, Princess of Wales regularly admired the changing floral displays in the Sunken Garden and would always stop to talk with me and the other gardeners who cared for it."