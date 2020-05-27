Palace Issues Rare Statement Blasting 'Inaccuracies' in Report That Kate Middleton Is Stressed

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations," Kensington Palace said

In a rare move, the palace is responding to a new magazine article about Kate Middleton.

Kensington Palace issued a statement on Wednesday in response to Tatler's new cover story on the Duchess of Cambridge by Anna Pasternak, titled "Catherine the Great."

"This story contains a swathe of inaccuracies and false misrepresentations which were not put to Kensington Palace prior to publication," a palace spokesperson said.

In their own statement Tatler responded to the palace: "Tatler's Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen stands behind the reporting of Anna Pasternak and her sources. Kensington Palace knew we were running the 'Catherine the Great' cover months ago and we asked them to work together on it. The fact they are denying they ever knew is categorically false."

Although Kate and husband Prince William's office did not specify which elements of the story were false, a royal source tells PEOPLE there is no truth to Tatler's claim that Kate feels overwhelmed by the heavier workload resulting from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent step down from royal life.

While Meghan and Prince Harry have relocated to Los Angeles with 1-year-old son Archie, Kate and Prince William are isolating with their three children at their country home, Anmer Hall.

The royal couple have kept busy with their royal work despite social distancing guidelines thanks to video communication. They took part in their first-ever royal engagement via video call last month, chatting with a school in northern England where the kids of essential workers — such as healthcare staff and emergency services members — are being cared for amid the coronavirus pandemic. During the call, the royals met staff and children — and even got to see their arts and crafts projects for Easter.