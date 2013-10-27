Kelly Clarkson Weds, the Royal Family Gets Spoofed: Readers React

Check out the top five stories that got readers talking all week

There may be a fall chill in the air, but celebrity wedding bells still make it feel like June.

Best of all, a rollickingly good spoof involving the Royal Family helped bring laughter to the news roundup.

Here are the five stories that sparked the strongest reactions from PEOPLE.com readers this week, from happy, sad, laugh out loud, and angry – to wow.

Kelly Clarkson married fiancé Brandon Blackstock at Tennessee’s Blackberry Farms last Sunday, and readers not only approved en masse, but oohed and ahhed over their wedding photos.

Former Jersey Shore cast member and popular DJ Paul Delveccio – aka Pauly D – recently discovered he fathered a daughter, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. Not only were readers surprised, so was Pauly D.

It may have made her happy, but when married Smash star Katharine McPhee was photographed kissing a director for the canceled show, readers saw red. Reps for both kissers declined comment.

Tragic news arrived Monday, as beloved teacher Michael Landsberry, a former Marine, died a hero at Sparks Middle School in Nevada after another campus shooting. The grief was unspeakable.