Keira Knightley Sports a Tweed Top Hat as She Receives Honor from Prince Charles

Keira Knightley can officially add OBE winner to her long list of accomplishments!

The actress, 33, beamed as she was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) by Prince Charles on Thursday for her contributions in drama and her charity work. Knightley was joined by her husband, James Righton, and her parents at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the honor.

The Love Actually star and two-time Oscar nominee, who is a face of Chanel perfume, wore a yellow tweed blazer and skirt from the French fashion house, complete with a matching top hat, for the occasion. She accessorized with a pink belt, black ribbon tied and beige heels with an ankle strap.

Keira Knightley Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty

James Righton, Keira Knightley, Sharman Knightley and Kevin William Knightley Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty

Knightley joins a host of other British actors, musicians and other celebrities who have been awarded the honor, including James Corden, Victoria Beckham and Eddie Redmayne.

Prince Charles and Keira Knightley PA Images

Keira Knightley REX/Shutterstock

Knightley recently made headlines when she criticized the pressures placed on women following Kate Middleton‘s ultra-polished appearances outside the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital just hours after giving birth.

The actress welcomed her daughter, Edie, just one day before Princess Kate gave birth to her second child, Princess Charlotte, back in 2015. Knightley recalled how her birth experience appeared to differ from Kate’s in an essay titled “The Weaker Sex,” which appears in the collection Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies).

“We stand and watch the TV screen. She [Kate] was out of hospital seven hours later with her face made up and high heels on. The face the world wants to see,” Knightley wrote, according to Refinery29.

She continues, “Hide. Hide our pain, our bodies splitting, our breasts leaking, our hormones raging. Look beautiful. Look stylish, don’t show your battleground, Kate. Seven hours after your fight with life and death, seven hours after your body breaks open, and bloody, screaming life comes out. Don’t show. Don’t tell. Stand there with your girl and be shot by a pack of male photographers.”

Keira Knightley and Kate Middleton Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty; Alan Davidson/REX/Shutterstock

Knightley backtracked on the comments shortly after.

“I think it’s very interesting that certain parts of the media have, I don’t want to say purposefully, but let’s just say misrepresented my meaning and exactly what I said,” she said at the 2018 BFI London Film Festival in October, according to E! News. “So I would suggest to those people in the media that they re-read the entirety of the essay and not just take one bit out of it because the comments that I made are completely about our culture that silences women’s truths and forces us all to hide and I absolutely did not shame anybody in any way, in fact quite the opposite.”

The star continued, “So I would say to everybody, there is a wonderful book out at the moment, it’s called Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies) and I suggest if you want to know about this then you should actually read the essay and all the others in the book and the wonderful thing is that all the proceeds go to Girl Up which is a phenomenal UN foundation which gives money to organizations that are supporting girls’ education, girls’ safety and girls’ leadership in developing countries.”