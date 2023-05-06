Katy Perry and Lionel Richie Attend King Charles' Coronation

The American Idol judges attended the historic ceremony ahead of performing at the Coronation Concert on May 7

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on May 6, 2023 06:12 AM
Edward Enninful (R) and Katy Perry arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Katy Perry. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are amongst the celebrity guests at King Charles' coronation.

Perry, 38, was pictured arriving at the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey alongside British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

The singer was dressed head-to-toe in lilac, wearing a skirt and short-sleeved jacket with matching gloves and an elaborate fascinator. She also wore a pearl Vivienne Westwood necklace and carried a white handbag from the brand.

Perry — who is an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, founded by Charles in 2007 — was then pictured taking her seat amongst the 2,200 guests.

Meanwhile, Richie, 73, looked smart in a three-piece morning suit with a gold tie and grey pants as he chatted with fellow guests before the service began.

Lionel Richie in Westminster Abbey
Lionel Richie. James Veysey/Shutterstock

The American Idol judges are set to perform at the star-studded Coronation Concert on May 7, the day after the service crowning Charles and Queen Camilla.

Richie, who has known Charles, 74, for years, was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the King's charity, The Prince's Trust, in 2019.

Also performing at the concert is Take That, Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli and Welsh singer Bryn Terfal.

Lionel Richie in Westminster Abbey
Lionel Richie. James Veysey/Shutterstock

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC said in a statement.

The concert, which is taking place in the grounds of Windsor Castle, will be hosted by Downtown Abbey and Paddington actor Hugh Bonneville.

The stage for the concert features the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, framing the beautiful Eastern Façade of the royal residence.

The staging creates multiple levels for the 70-piece orchestra and band in the form of an abstracted Union Jack. Four additional catwalks branch out of the flag geometry from the stage into the crowd to create more areas for performers.

The event will be attended by 20,000 members of the public from across the U.K. — and, of course, members of the royal family.

Following the conclusion of the coronation weekend, Charles and Camilla, 75, will travel to Sandringham in Norfolk.

