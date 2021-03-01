Why Is Katy Perry Joining Prince Charles for Curry Take-Out?

Prince Charles announced Katy Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India last year

Prince Charles and Katy Perry are dining in!

The unlikely pair are teaming up for the second annual Big Curry Night In, the British Asian Trust's fundraising campaign celebrating one of their signature dishes. Other participants include comedian and actor Sanjeev Bhaskar, presenter Konnie Huq, DJ and musician Naughty Boy and cricket star Jos Buttler.

The Big Curry Night In, taking place March 5 to March 14, is a campaign encouraging U.K. citizens to make their own curry or ordering takeout and make a donation to the work of the British Asian Trust. Not only does the initiative support the struggling restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it's a fun way to spend a night in.

Participants will even get the chance for Perry, Naughty Boy and other British Asian Trust ambassadors to drop in on their curry night.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I need hardly say that I do rather hope you might all be able to participate in this!" Prince Charles said in a recorded speech shared on Monday.

The initiative will help support the British Asian Trust's U.K. Aid Match Appeal, where funds up to $2.8 million will be doubled by the U.K. government, for vital work that enables people in the poorest parts of South Asia, particularly women and girls, to be free from poverty, regain their livelihoods and reach their potential.

Image zoom Katy Perry | Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/ Getty

During a glittering reception at Banqueting House in London last February, Prince Charles announced Perry as an ambassador of the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund for India.

Charles, 72, first met with Perry in Nov. 2019 at a meeting in Mumbai of British Asian Trust supporters and advisors. Already a champion for children's rights through her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, the pop star decided to show her long-term support to the organization and cause upon learning about the anti-trafficking work that the British Asian Trust is doing in the country.

"My work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador has taken me to many parts of the world and opened my eyes to the many vulnerabilities of children," Perry said in a statement. "India has long held a special place in my heart, and on my last visit, I was able to meet with The Prince of Wales and other leaders in Mumbai, and I was impressed by their strong plan – from on-ground initiatives to fundraising – that will aim to cut child trafficking in half."

"That is why I am especially honored to be named an ambassador for the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, and to help shine my light on the work that the British Asian Trust will be doing in South Asia, and to be a part of finding solutions to child trafficking. Children are vulnerable and innocent and have to be protected."

Image zoom Katy Perry, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Natasha Poonawalla | Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/ Getty

During last year's event, Perry told the royal that she heard that he talked to his plants.

He replied with a laugh, "I would prefer it if you sang to them."

The pop star brought up the exchange in her speech, vowing to fulfill his wish.

"I'm excited to be here because I'm a big fan of His Royal Highness and all the work that he has done and is continuing to do, especially in India for children," Perry said. "In my own personal experience he has an incredibly kind soul — so kind that yes, sometimes he talks to his plants. And he asked me if I would sing to his plants."