Kate and Pippa Middleton’s Former London Apartment Is Listed for Sale at $2.5 Million

Let the bidding begin!

The apartment where Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa used to live together in West London has reportedly hit the market, according to U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times — and the asking price is £1.95 million, or about $2.5 million.

The property was purchased by Kate and Pippa’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, in 2002 for £780,000, the publication reports. That means the owners could make a profit of over £1 million.

A listing for the property boasts that the charming Chelsea flat has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one sizable “reception room,” all spread out over three floors.

Photos from the listing also show that the flat has been tastefully decorated, consisting of mostly neutral-colored walls and furniture.

Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton Dave M. Benett/Getty

After entering the spacious property on the street level, guests can take the staircase to the reception room on the second floor. The floor also houses a kitchen and a guest bathroom.

On the third floor, prospective homeowners will find a master en-suite bedroom overlooking the picturesque Chelsea neighborhood, as well as two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

As if the apartment couldn’t look more promising, the listing also shares that since the building faces east to west, the flat is filled with sunlight throughout the day.

As befits the royal family, Kate and her husband Prince William live with their children — Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 7 months — at Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1a, which has around 20 rooms.

Meanwhile, Pippa and her husband James Matthews live with their newborn son Arthur in their London home, which was recently renovated.