Kate Middleton’s Worldwide Fame Beats Instagram Influencers in Driving Sales, Designer Says

Influencers who are paid top dollar to push products on social media are no match for the fashion choices made by Kate Middleton in fueling sales.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s star power — which has been called the “Kate Effect” for several years — is what counts in driving demand, says jewelry designer Annoushka Ducas.

“People pay influencers a fortune to wear jewelry on the catwalk or at the Oscars, but my experience is that had absolutely no influence on sales at all unless it is somebody like the Duchess of Cambridge,” Ducas said at the Hay literary festival in Wales Sunday.

Annoushka storefront in London. Source: Annoushka Jewellery/Facebook

According to a report in The Times, Ducas was talking about branding and was asked about what she called Princess Kate’s “phenomenal” effect on sales. “She is her own brand, and she is internationally well known and that drives traffic from all over the world.”

Mom-of-three Kate, 37, has been wearing her pieces from the Annoushka line since she first bought a pair of baroque pearl drop earrings. Ducas explained in a chat on branding that Kate spotted the jewelry but didn’t buy them on her visit: “She sent somebody to get them later.” Kate wore the 18-carat gold and pearl earrings (which cost about $410) on her tour of Australia in 2014.

Kate Middleton wore Annoushka earrings to the Ormond Street Hospital in 2018. Frank Augstein-WPA Pool/Getty

Kate’s royal status in driving demand has been mirrored by her children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis, with admirers rushing to pick up clothes worn by the royal kids.