We’re inching closer to the Royal Wedding and as details emerge on everything from the officiant to the in-law encounters, we’re still left speculating when it comes to the bride’s beauty look. Will Meghan take after her future sister-in-law? Kate Middleton famously did her own wedding day maquillage, with a little “makeup artistry assistance” from Bobbi Brown makeup artist Hannah Martin. (An affinity for Bobbi Brown is something they both share – watch this video of Meghan Markle doing her makeup in the back of an Uber with Brown herself.)

While it’s likely that the bride-to-be opt for a natural look that shows off her freckles, it’s highly unlikely that Markle will follow in Kate’s footsteps and go it on her own as far as makeup is concerned— and who can blame her? Weddings are stressful enough without the entire world watching, and doing your own makeup is a bold move by any bride’s standards – though her former makeup artist Lydia Sellers says that even if she brings in the pros, she predicts Markle will go for a natural look that showcases her freckles.

Indigo/Getty

While we wait to see what look Meghan chooses for the big day, let’s pass the time by enjoying a bridal beauty flashback of Kate. Read on to see Kate’s face chart and find out where to score all the Bobbi Brown products she used to get that gorgeous glow, a look about which Brown said: “I wouldn’t have changed a thing about her makeup. She looked beautiful, fresh and most importantly, happy.”

RELATED PHOTOS: All About the Royal Wedding!

Courtesy Bobbi Brown; Inset: Thierry Orban/Abaca

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Eyesahdow in Slate, $26; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Eyeshadow in Ivory, $24; lordandtaylor.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Metallic Eyeshadow in Rockstar (no longer available; similar) nordstrom.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Long Wear Gel Liner in Black Ink, $27; sephora.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown No Smudge Waterproof Mascara, $30; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Blush in Pale Pink, $30; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick in Pink Quartz, $48; bluemercury.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Lipstick in Sandwash Pink, $29; sephora.com

Buy It! Bobbi Brown Crystal Lip Gloss, $23; belk.com