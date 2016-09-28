And it's not just the price tag!

Can You Spot The Difference Between Princess Kate's Two Pairs of Red Shoes?

Arriving in Vancouver via seaplane on Sunday, Kate accessorized a red-and-white print Alexander McQueen dress with a red clutch from Miu Miu and new red suede shoes – the Russell and Bromley pinpoint court shoe. Retailing for approximately $215, the elegant stiletto with a three-inch heel is now on a four-week wait list, thanks to the ever-present “Kate Effect.”

The following evening, Kate appeared to rewear the same heels for a formal reception, where she dazzled in a stunning red dress from British brand Preen by Thornton Bregazzi. But eagle-eyed fashion watchers noticed subtle differences in the heel height and sole color.

In fact, the second pair were actually from the Italian shoe brand Gianvito Rossi – red versions of the nude pump that Kate wore for the family’s arrival in Canada on Saturday.

With a heel height of four inches, the Rossi design is a little higher than the Russell & Bromley’s, and rather than a nude sole with a dark trim, the Rossi soles are completely nude in color. But the biggest difference is the price: the Rossis retail for $675.