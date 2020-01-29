Kate Middleton's Survey on Raising Kids Just Hit a Major Milestone: 'I'm So Happy'

Kate Middleton meets with preschool children on Jan. 22, 2020. Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images

More than 100,000 people have already answered Kate Middleton’s groundbreaking survey about early childhood — in just one week.

The royal mom of three is polling parents, caregivers and professionals about the early years of children’s lives.

The U.K.-wide initiative, called the 5 Big Questions on the Under Fives survey, was launched last Tuesday and Kate, 38, promoted it again on Wednesday as she visited LEYF (London Early Years Foundation) Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Preschool in London, where she helped prepare the children’s breakfasts.

There, she said she wanted “to hear society’s views about raising the next generation,” adding, “I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the U.K. have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results,” PA Media wire service reported.

The survey is active for a month, and experts from Ipsos Mori will then use the data to formulate a report for Princess Kate and the Royal Foundation. The findings are expected to help guide Kate in her public work in the area for many years ahead.

Palace sources say they don’t have a target number in mind, but are thrilled that so many people have already participated.

“The more people who take part shows there are more people engaging in the conversations across the country,” one source tells PEOPLE. “The more people who are thinking about this issue and talking about it, the better.”

When Kate arrived at the preschool at around 8:30 a.m. this morning, she met a group of parents who had just dropped off their children. Talking with one dad, she remarked at how more men are now involved with the crucial initial stages of their children’s lives.

“I think that’s changed, there’s a lot more engagement from parents in general and particularly fathers who want to be involved in this early stage of development,” Kate said.

Kate has spent eight years immersing herself in the research and new thinking about the early years of childhood development.

“I have listened to experts, academics, practitioners and service providers who work every day to make our families and communities stronger,” she said upon launching the survey last week. “I wanted to dig deeper to understand issues we face and how best to tackle them together.”