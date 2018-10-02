Kate Middleton's Secret Pantyhose Hack Is a Modern Marvel

When it comes to dressing effortlessly chic, Kate Middleton rarely puts a foot wrong.

On Tuesday the royal mom goes back to work, attending her first official royal engagement since the birth of Prince Louis on April 23.

One item she almost never goes without? Barely There Non-Slip Tights from her favorite department store, John Lewis. The pantyhose feature soles embossed with several translucent strips of gel, which act as a non-slip grip on the foot. Available in nude, natural tan and nearly black, they are even budget-friendly, retailing for just $6.50 (although delivery to the U.S. will cost an extra $13).

The gel grips can be seen on Kate's left foot. Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty

It’s no surprise that Kate loves the brand’s pantyhose: The royal mom (and her entire family) have been spotted shopping at Peter Jones (a more upmarket version of John Lewis) in Chelsea for decades. Whether it’s browsing the beauty hall or buying a kid-friendly tablecloth, the all-purpose department store is a family favorite.

While usually preferring to go bare-legged, Meghan Markle wore sheer pantyhose for the first time at an official royal engagement at Buckingham Palace just days after her wedding. (She didn’t wear them for her official engagement announcement, while Kate did.) It was mostly noticeable as she appeared to wear a shade slightly paler than her natural skin tone.

Kate will visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Tuesday, marking the end of her third maternity leave.