Kate Middleton's Secret to Dressing Up a Casual Ponytail (She's Used It Twice in One Week!)

Kate Middleton is taking a break from her signature bouncy blowouts in favor of ponytails. And her simple – and easily duplicated – trick to embellishing the casual style is quickly becoming her go-to move.

The busy royal mom of three sported the look on her last two outings, for a visit to the University College London to learn about neuroscience research affecting children last week as well as a joint engagement with Prince William to pay tribute to a soccer team owner who died in a tragic helicopter accident. For both appearances, she pulled her hair back into a practical ponytail, dressed up with a black velvet hair tie (just like this accessory currently on sale at J. Crew, which comes in both black and green.).

Despite the obvious similarities in the holiday party-ready hairdos, the 36-year-old royal switched things up slightly between the two outings. For last week’s university visit, Kate parted her hair to the side in front, whereas all of her hair was pulled straight back on Wednesday.

Kate Middleton at University College London
Kate Middleton at Leicester
Meghan Markle has also been experimenting with ponytails in recent months. On several occasions during her royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand with Prince Harry last month, the royal mom-to-be ditched her famous low bun in favor of a ponytail. She also opted for the style during a visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen last week.

Meghan’s way of gussying up the ponytail? Wrapping a strand of hair around the base to disguise the tie!

Meghan Markle in Australia
Meghan Markle at Hubb Community Kitchen
When Kate got her hair cut at Kensington Palace last summer, she reportedly suggested to her hair stylist, Joey Wheeler (from London’s Richard Ward salon), that they make good use of the hair he chopped off. Between them, they decided to send the hair to a charity that makes wigs for children going through cancer treatments.

Kate Middleton debuts shorter haircut in July 2017
According to the Sunday Express, seven inches of royal hair was anonymously sent to a charity called the Little Princess Trust. The Herefordshire-based organization makes wigs from real hair and donates them to children who have lost their own hair through chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

