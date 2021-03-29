Kate Middleton's Candid New Photo for Her Photography Book Includes Subtle Nod to Princess Diana

The photo was taken at the Cambridge family's country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk

Kate Middleton is getting into the publishing business with the launch of her new photography book about life in lockdown.

The royal's passion project, Hold Still, which captured the life of Britain as it underwent lockdown and faced the COVID-19 pandemic, is being turned into a book. Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 will bring together the final 100 Hold Still portraits, as well as the stories that go along with the moving images.

A stunning new portrait of the Duchess of Cambridge was released ahead of the book's launch. Taken by Matt Porteous at Anmer Hall — the country home of Kate, Prince William and their three children — Kate is seen smiling with a camera in her hand in the candid snap. She also wears a red sweater over a white pie-crust collar in the vibrant shot.

Named for the ruffled edges pastry chefs create using their thumbs, the pie-crust collar was made famous by Princess Diana in the '80s. Kate has been wearing the classic style — with her own playful twist — during several recent outings.

The style was a favorite of Princess Diana's. She often layered the collar underneath a sweater or overcoat to accentuate the ruffles. Kate has stuck to a more subdued collar with fewer frills in neutral colors.

Kate also wrote a moving foreword for the book, which was released alongside the photo.

"When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers," she wrote. "But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal."

Hold Still book Image zoom Cover of Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020 | Credit: National Portrait Gallery

"Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic," she continued. "I hope that the final 100 images showcase the experiences and emotions borne during this extraordinary moment in history, pay tribute to the awe-inspiring efforts of all who have worked to protect those around them, and provide a space for us to pause and reflect upon this unparalleled period."

