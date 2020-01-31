Kate Middleton's Mom Turns 65! See How Her Coworkers Celebrated with an Office Birthday Party

Happy birthday, Carole Middleton!

Kate Middleton‘s mother celebrated her milestone 65th birthday on Friday. Although she didn’t take the day off from work (Carole is the founder of Party Pieces, a party supply business), her coworkers made sure to mark the occasion with an office birthday party.

The company shared photos of the pink-themed bash on their Instagram page. Decorations took over work desks and included a festive balloon arch, a glittery table runner and tassel banners. A variety of desserts and treats covered the tables, with the main event being a birthday cake adorned with a photo of a smiling Carole and candles displaying her new age. The photo appears to be from the company’s holiday lunch, when she and a coworker got into a lightsaber battle (with inflatable weapons!) in front of a Christmas tree.

Carole Middleton's office birthday party

Carole Middleton's office birthday party

“We’ve set up the office for a very special 65th birthday! 🎉🎉🎉” the company captioned the images on social media.

And after asking followers to share photos of the party setups they’re most proud of, they returned to the main event: “Okay, we’re going to tuck into the party nibbles now, YUM!”

Carole Middleton's office birthday party

In her first-ever in-depth interview in Dec. 2018, Carole opened up to U.K. newspaper The Telegraph about her life, her grandchildren and why she’s made a point of not commenting on her famous family to the press.

Image zoom

Reflecting on her life as a working mother, she said, “I’m definitely hands-on. I don’t find it complicated. My biggest fear [as her children grew up] was that I’d lose my family, but we’ve stayed close. There are times when they say, ‘Can you do this, or that?’ And I can’t quite. But they like the fact that I work. I have two lovely sons-in-law (Prince William and Pippa’s husband, James Matthews), and I hope I’ll have a lovely daughter-in-law.” (Her wish will soon come true: son James is engaged to French financial analyst Alizee Thevenet!)

Carole Middleton's office birthday party

Carole — who founded Party Pieces with her husband Michael Middleton in 1987, the same year their son James was born — also shared exactly how Kate and Pippa used to work for the company.

“They did a lot of modeling,” Carole said. “Catherine was on the cover of one of the catalogues, blowing out candles. Later on, she did some styling and set up the First Birthday side of the business. Pippa did the blog.”

Although her daughters now have their plates full with their own children, the mother of three added, “I still value their ideas and opinions.”

Pippa, Carole and Kate Middleton

Even after over 30 years with the business, Carole doesn’t see herself retiring any time soon — and it’s largely to do with her grandchildren.

“I don’t see myself stopping [work],” she remarked. “If I did I’d have to have so many projects on. I’d have to redecorate the house. I’d love to travel but then I’d miss the grandchildren.”

“No,” she added. “I’ve got a billion ideas I still want to do.”