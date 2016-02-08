Princess Kate Speaks! Watch Her Charm Kids in a New PSA: 'Every Child Deserves to Grow Up Feeling Confident'

We may see photos of her all the time, but it’s pretty rare to hear Princess Kate speak.

That’s why it’s all the more noteworthy that she’s released a new PSA surrounding mental health issues for kids and, as an added bonus, we get to see her interact with a group of schoolchildren.

The three-minute-and-32-second clip is a departure from her previous video messages and speeches and is a more ambitious move as a charming chat ensued between the Duchess of Cambridge and the children.

Kate, 34, asks the group if they feel they can talk to their friends at school, and if they do art and other activities in the special area set up to support children with difficulties by charity Place2Be at Salusbury Primary school in London.

“I find Place2Be a very good thing to be in the school because whenever I have an issue I just decide to go there and it makes me feel a lot better because I like speaking what I feel,” one youngster, Nimra, 10, told the princess.

“Every child deserves to grow up feeling confident that they won’t fall at the first hurdle, that they cope with life’s setbacks,” Kate said in the ad, made for for Children’s Mental Health Week, which starts on Monday in the United Kingdom.

And the princess told the children she would have loved it if facilities like Place2Be were available when she was younger.

The royal added in the clip, “Many of us are incredibly fortunate that the issues we face in childhood are ones we can cope with and learn from. But for some children, learning to cope with life’s challenges can be a struggle.

“While we cannot always change a child’s circumstances, we can give them the tools to cope, and to thrive,” she continued. “With early support they can learn to manage their emotions and feelings and know when to seek help.”

Kate’s message comes during an awareness campaign that has seen her secretly visiting special schools, making a rare public address on the issue and joining husband Prince William in tackling the stigma surrounding mental illness.

Last year, Kate made a surprise film for the Children’s Mental health Week, urging people to speak up about mental well-being.

Place2Be works in more than 250 schools and trains school staff so they can understand a child’s behavior and help them to manage their emotions in a positive way.

Kate was praised by the charity’s chief executive for helping remove the “stigma” around the issue. Catherine Roche said in a statement, “Children s Mental Health Week which this year focuses on the benefits of building children s resilience as a key life skill to help cope with life s difficult situations, both in childhood and into adult years. We are hugely grateful to the Duchess for helping to remove the stigma around children s mental health and for shining a spotlight on the value of supporting children in school from an early age.”