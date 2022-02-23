Kate Middleton's Meeting with Denmark's Queen Margrethe Has a Special Tie to Queen Elizabeth
It's a royal Jubilee times two!
Kate Middleton received an official welcome to Denmark from Queen Margrethe II and the monarch's daughter-in-law, Crown Princess Mary on Wednesday.
The Duchess of Cambridge visited the royal women at Queen Margrethe's official residence at Christian IX's Palace in Copenhagen on the second and final day of her royal tour in Denmark.
The meeting is not only a reminder of the long-standing relationship between the two royal families, but it also coincides with the respective Platinum and Golden Jubilees being celebrated this year.
Margrethe is marking 50 years on the throne, while Queen Elizabeth is being honored for 70 years on the throne.
Both monarchs also tested positive for COVID-19 this month. Queen Margrethe was diagnosed on Feb. 8 and displayed only mild symptoms as she isolated at the palace. Queen Elizabeth tested positive for coronavirus on Feb. 20 and continues to be monitored for mild cold-like symptoms, according to Buckingham Palace.
Later in the visit, Kate and Mary departed for a private lunch. The royals walked across the Amalienborg Courtyard to Frederik VIII's Palace, where Mary and her husband Prince Frederik live with their four children.
After lunch, Kate will accompany the Danish princess to see the work of the Mary Foundation, which was founded in 2007 by the Crown Princess to protect vulnerable women and children from domestic violence.
The Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Mary also share a special connection this year: milestone birthdays. Kate celebrated her 40th birthday on January 9 and Mary turned 50 on Feb. 5.