See Kate Middleton’s Hilarious Reaction When She Loses Charity Sailing Race to Prince William!

All’s fair in love and sailing!

Kate Middleton and Prince William went head-to-head in a charity sailing race on Thursday in Cowes on the Isle of Wight in support of several of their charitable causes.

Kate and William each acted as skippers of competing vessels — state-of-the-art Fast-40 boats — for the chance to win the King’s Cup, a historic trophy first presented by King George V at Cowes’ Royal Yacht Squadron in 1920.

With their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, cheering them on, the sporty parents took to the water. Despite their royal status, neither William nor Kate took the top prize. However, William did place higher than Kate, giving him bragging rights around the palace!

The charity, Tusk Trust, which had Bear Grylls at the helm, won the first race, with Prince William coming in third and Kate placing seventh. William’s team came in fifth during the second race, but Kate’s team was disqualified for starting too early. Overall, Tusk Trust placed first, William’s team placed third and Kate’s team came in last.

During the prize-giving ceremony, Kate graciously collected a giant wooden spoon — the prize designated for the captain whose team finished last.

Kate laughed and buried her face in her hands as she collected the prize.

Kate and William are strong advocates for sports, and have undertaken work both in the U.K. and overseas to highlight the positive impact that athletics can have on young people. Kate especially has made it part of her royal work to encourage children to spend time outdoors to benefit their mental well-being.

The royal couple hopes that The King’s Cup will become an annual event, bringing greater awareness to the wider benefits of sports, while also raising support and funds for the causes that they support, according to the palace.