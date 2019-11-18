Kate Middleton's Lace Gown Includes a Sweet Nod to 9th Anniversary of Engagement to Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared news of their engagement with the world nine years ago this week — and Kate included a special nod to their relationship during their date night on Monday.

The royal couple stepped out looking glam on Monday evening for the annual Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London. Kate chose a new gown for the special event, a floor-length black dress with intricate lace patterns. The eye-catching ensemble even included a tribute to her wedding day in April 2011 — it was by Alexander McQueen, the fashion house behind her iconic wedding gown.

Kate’s wedding dress also heavily featured lace. The appliqué on the skirt and bodice of the dress was handmade by the Royal School of Needlework, based at Hampton Court Palace. The dressmakers used the Carrickmacross lace-making technique to add hand-crafted lace flowers, including roses, thistle, daffodils, and shamrock onto ivory silk tulle.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/WireImage

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kate accessorized her look for the Royal Variety Performance with dangling Erdem earrings, which she previously wore when she officially opened the new Photography Centre at the V&A last October, and a black velvet clutch. The finishing touch was her signature bouncy blowout.

Meanwhile, Prince William — who has been taking a number of fashion risks lately! — kept it classic in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

RELATED: All About Prince William’s ‘Elegant’ Evening Slippers (Harry and Meghan Are Fans Too!)

Image zoom Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Neil Mockford/GC Images

The duo even showed off a rare moment of PDA — William affectionately put his hand on Kate’s back as the entered the event.

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton BACKGRID

The event included performances from Rod Stewart, the cast of Mary Poppins, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Robbie Williams, the cast of Come From Away and a special collaboration by Emeli Sandé and Manchester’s Bee Vocal choir.

William and Kate, both 37, met with some of the performers and charity members before and after the show.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Image zoom Prince William GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty

Last year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended the event on behalf of the royal family. But they are currently on a six-week break from their royal duties to spend some valuable “family time” together, a royal source confirmed to PEOPLE.

The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a “Royal Command Performance” at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes’ Benevolent Fund. In July 1919, the second royal show was performed and was the first to be billed a “Royal Variety Performance.”

Image zoom Prince William and Kate Middleton GEOFF PUGH/POOL/AFP via Getty

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Held at London’s Coliseum, the show was staged as a “celebration of peace” and, as the official announcement expressed it, “had been commanded by The King to show his appreciation of the generous manner in which artistes of the variety stage had helped the numerous funds connected with the war.”