Another day, another stunning shalwar kameez for Kate Middleton — but this time it’s off-the-rack!

Walking barefoot into the Badshahi mosque in Lahore on Thursday with Prince William, Kate wore a handcrafted teal and gold outfit by local designer Maheen Khan, an off-the-rack piece purchased at O'nitaa, a boutique in London’s Chelsea neighborhood.

“It couldn’t be more perfect!” Onita Prasada, the store owner, tells PEOPLE. “The whole thing just frames her body so beautifully. I love the way she wore the scarf, and the silk gold thread edging just reflects off her face so beautifully.”

Made from French chiffon, the shalwar kameez is hand embroidered in gold-colored silk by the tribespeople of Swarth in Pakistan. Worn with a bespoke scarf, or dupatta as it is locally known, the designer made it especially for Kate, to exactly match the outfit purchased from O’nitaa.

“Normally this would take about three months to make because of all the intricate embroidery,” explains Prasada.

Kate Middleton's salwar kameez

Khan has become Kate’s go-to local designer since the five-day tour of Pakistan started on Monday. Discovered by Kate’s team at O’nitaa, which exclusively stocks the label, this is the fourth time Kate has chosen the Pakistan-based brand, including a periwinkle blue shalwar kameez from Khan on her first full day of engagements on Tuesday.

“Maheen is minimalistic in her styling, and she is very much in the opinion that a garment must not carry you, you must carry the garment. She is one of the pioneer designers in Pakistan and Kate wears it so naturally,” says the shop owner, who has been sourcing clothing and jewelry from Pakistan and India since her boutique opened in 2009.

Both Kate and William have been praised by local designers for embracing the national style of dress in Pakistan, with the prince becoming the first-ever royal to wear a full Pakistani outfit in public when he wore a green sherwani by local label Naushemian to a glittering reception on Tuesday evening. Designer Nauman Arfeen was also discovered at the Chelsea boutique by the couple’s aides, with Prasada helping to make the final selection.

Kate also wore a pair of earrings from the store to the same reception, gold-plated and made from uncut crystal. Like all of the jewelry pieces from O’Nitaa, they were a one-off design sourced by local artisans in Pakistan.

“There was a lot of intricate handwork in those pieces and to see them on her, they were truly stunning,” says Prasada.

“I am elated and after 40 years of experience, this has probably been my defining moment,” says Prasada, adding that it has been overwhelming too. “The phones have not stopped ringing, but we are so happy.”