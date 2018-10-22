Kate Middleton’s Favorite Couturier Is Now Making Hats — See the Very First Limited-Edition Line!

Kate Middleton’s favorite couturier has just launched their first millinery collection — and it’s already got the royal seal of approval.

Catherine Walker & Co. the couturier famous for dressing the late Princess Diana and now also, daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, have launched their first limited-edition hat line to coincide with the fashion house’s autumn/winter 2018 collection.

“For clients it’s a big sigh of relief,” Said Cyrus, creative director of the house, tells PEOPLE from his Chelsea atelier, adding: “Not only do they like the hats we do but it’s much more convenient for them to have their hat done here and of course we can make sure the hat and the garment match perfectly.”

Courtesy of Monique Jessen

Courtesy of Monique Jessen

And for a couture house so closely linked with the royal family, it was fitting that Lady Sophie Windsor, also known as actress Sophie Winkleman, debuted a bespoke hat from the line at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s recent wedding.

Married to Lord Frederick Windsor (son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent) since 2009, the couple’s daughter Maud had a starring role in the royal nuptials, as one of six adorable bridesmaids.

REX/Shutterstock

Wearing a bespoke Biella coatdress in mint green with a matching ostrich feather hat, Sophie who has been a fan of the label ever since becoming a member of the royal family, also wore Cryrus’ designs for the couple’s evening reception at the Royal Lodge in Windsor and for the continued celebrations, a festival-themed party, the day after the wedding.

One of the last remaining British couture houses, the house was founded in 1977 by French-born designer Catherine Walker and her husband Said Cyrus and together the married-couple worked on hundreds of outfits for Princess Diana who wore the label on many royal tours, much like Princess Kate who last wore a design by the house for her close friend Sophie Carter’s wedding in September. The bespoke outfit, a royal blue pleated coat dress was first worn on a royal tour to Germany in 2017.