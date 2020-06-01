Kate Middleton’s Favorite Children’s Boutique Donates Face Masks (with a Little Royal Help!)

For every mask sold, two are donated to children’s hospitals in a project that has so far provided over 8,000 masks

Kate Middleton’s favorite children’s clothing brand is making fabric face masks — and they come with a special royal tie-in.

Available in their signature floral Liberty prints, cherry designs and stripes, the range of reusable cotton masks from royal go-to brand Amaia are selling out fast. And they’re not just for loyal customers — all sales fund the donation of masks to Spanish and U.K. hospitals. For every mask sold, two are donated to hospitals or to childcare services.

“We did it out of solidarity because we felt so helpless,” Amaia Arrieta, the Spanish-born designer and founder of the eponymous London-based boutique, tells PEOPLE. “We wanted to lighten the trauma for the children and make it more fun by making beautiful masks, which are technically safe but also cute.”

With over 8,000 masks donated in Spain, where it was compulsory to wear masks in public several weeks ago, Arrieta needed NHS contacts to expand the project within the U.K., where the government are advising everyone to wear masks in public. Luckily, she knew just the person to call.

“I wrote to Princess Eugenie to ask her for help with contacts and she was the one who helped get us the access we needed, which was amazing,” she reveals.

“I think this experience taught us that we really need to all work together and become stronger as a society if we wanted to win the battle and that is what we tried to do on a very small scale," she adds.

Eugenie has been vocal in her support for health care workers and those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. She has organized food and care packages for NHS workers and also volunteered at The Salvation Army alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank, whose father George Brooksbank recently spent nine weeks in the hospital while recovering from coronavirus. For their 2018 wedding, it was Arrieta who created their bespoke bridesmaid and pageboy outfits, including art-inspired sashes.

The quaint Chelsea boutique has been a go-to for clothing for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since Kate first started shopping there when George was a toddler (his signature knee-high socks put the small independent brand on the map!). Since then, the Cambridge children have continued to wear outfits, shoes and accessories from the store, particularly on royal tours and significant moments like Charlotte's first day of preschool.

The masks, which retail for $18 for an adult size and $14.40 for children, feature a double cotton layer, which includes a filter. Made from the same cute prints which feature in their clothing ranges, the masks have proved popular with customers.