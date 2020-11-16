The Duchess of Cambridge chatted with a nurse who took one of the best-known photos of her project that captures the battle against COVID-19

Kate Middleton Gets Emotional During Chat with Nurse Who Took ‘Iconic’ Photo for Her Exhibit

Kate Middleton became emotional as she praised the frontline workers whose pictures helped capture the struggles of medical staff during the COVID-19 crisis.

In a video released over the weekend, the Duchess of Cambridge talks to Johannah Churchill about the portrait she took of her colleague Melanie that was displayed as a huge mural as part of a national exhibition for Kate's Hold Still photo project.

With her voice crackling with heartfelt appreciation and admiration, Kate, 38, said, "It has become such an iconic portrait that represents a lot of what frontline workers have experienced and what those of you across the U.K. have put your lives on the line in looking after all of us this year.”

"It certainly touched us in terms of the judging panel. We felt it was a hugely moving image," she added. "I think it has, like you say, it’s really resonated with lots of the public too."

Johanna Churchill took the photo of fellow nurse Melanie wearing personal protective equipment as she helped at a clinic for COVID-19 patients. It was entered into Kate’s Hold Still photography project that has been displayed on posters and billboards around the U.K. The one of Melanie was also recreated by artist Pete Barber on a wall in Manchester’s Northern Quarter.

Johannah told Kate in the video chat, “I’m glad that the image of Melanie can feel representative of a group of people.”

“And it’s not about our story, it’s about everyone’s story. I like that that is what she represents. But obviously, we have our own story that’s attached to that image too. It is a powerful thing," she said.

Kate, whose outdoor exhibition is about to come to a close, said, “I just wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who submitted an image to Hold Still. I launched the project with the National Portrait Gallery back in May because I wanted to find a way to allow everyone to share their stories and experiences of lockdown.”

“We have been thrilled by the response to the project and I couldn’t be more grateful to each and every one of the 31,000 people who submitted an image. It was so hard to select the final 100 photographs, but we hope we have created a collective portrait of our nation, reflecting on what others have experienced as well as our own journeys through this difficult time," she added.

