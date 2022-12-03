Kate Middleton's Earthshot Prize Dress Is Available to Rent (Yes, the Actual Dress She Wore!)

The Princess of Wales sported a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London while attending the second annual prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on Friday

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 3, 2022 12:50 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Kate Middleton's dress is up for grabs!

The gown the Princess of Wales, 40, wore to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday is available for rent, PEOPLE can confirm.

Kate and Prince William ended their three-day visit to the United States by attending the second annual prize ceremony at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts.

In keeping with the event's earth-friendly theme, guests were asked not to purchase new dresses or suits for the evening.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate adhered to the sustainable fashion guidelines in a bright green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from HURR, a rental platform in the U.K. for designer dresses.

She accessorized her look with the ultimate rewear — an emerald and diamond choker that belonged to Princess Diana. She also wore halo emerald and diamond earrings mounted in platinum by Asprey.

William, 40, meanwhile, opted for a rewear with his blue velvet blazer, which he's worn to past royal events.

The five winners from across Earthshot's five categories each received $1 million in grants to go toward their project's goals. The winners, which were announced on Friday night, were: Mukuru Clean Stoves from Kenya; Kheyti from India; Indigenous Women of the Great Barrier Reef from Australia; Notpla from the United Kingdom and 44.01 from Oman.

Prizes were awarded by Emmy-winning actor and James Bond villain Rami Malek, comedian Catherine O'Hara and actor and activist Shailene Woodley.

Like last year, Princess Kate also handed out one of the prestigious prizes, while David Beckham also presented. Actor Daniel Dae Kim co-hosted the awards alongside BBC Radio 1's Clara Amfo.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton Surprises in a Rented Designer Dress at Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston!

The Prince of Wales refers to the Earthshot Prize Awards — which he created in 2020 — as his attempt to provide some urgent optimism about tackling environmental issues and climate change.

