Kate Middleton's Brother Reveals the Special Accessory He Brought to the Coronation

James Middleton brought a special token to commemorate his dog Ella who passed away in January

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 7, 2023 03:27 PM
Pippa and James Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images); James Middleton sharing a token with the image of his beloved dog Ella that died earlier this year that he brought to the coronation. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6J3TDoAYp/?hl=en. James Middleton/Instagram
Photo: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty; James Middleton/Instagram

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton keeps a special piece of his past wherever he goes.

James shared on Instagram that he brought a special token with him to King Charles' coronation on Saturday in the image of his beloved dog Ella, who died in January.

In the photo he shared, he could be seen holding a golden rectangular-shaped pendant with a circular painting of his black Cocker Spaniel in the middle.

"Ella still comes with me everywhere I go…even to the coronation 👑 🇬🇧," James, 36, captioned the Instagram post. "Very proud day to be British. 🇬🇧 God Save the King 🇬🇧"

He shared a second photo taken behind King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony as the newly crowned royals watched the airplanes spray the colors of the royal guard in the air.

Middleton shared the sad news of Ella's death on Instagram in January with two black and white photos of the dog.

"It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away," James began the caption. "For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly."

"Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside [the late family dog] Tilly," he continued. "I took this picture just a few hours before she died."

"I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn't make it any easier," James wrote. "Goodnight my darling Ella, [my wife] Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

Ella was the first dog James owned in adulthood, and he previously credited the sweet Spaniel as his strength while struggling with depression. While appearing on the BBC's Sunday Morning Live in 2020, James revealed that Ella came along to his therapy sessions, which made all the difference.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage?Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"I got this diagnosis and Ella came to all of my therapy sessions, which I was reluctant to go from the start," he said at the time. "But with her by my side, I really became confident in understanding that I had a mental illness."

"I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn't know that," he added.

Related Articles
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony, in London, following their coronations, on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.
Royal Family Change Social Media Profiles Following Coronation — See the Pics They Chose
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
Coronation Guests Say There Were Selfies and Tears at Historic Ceremony: 'Just Surreal' (Exclusive)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
How Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla 'Together' Planed Their Coronation Looks (Exclusive)
Lionel Richie and Chigozie Anozie in the coronation of King Charles in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Guest Snaps Selfie with Lionel Richie and Shares 'Goosebump' Experience Inside Service
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Fans at a Coronation Big Lunch in Windsor
Dame Emma Thompson arriving at Westminster Abbey, London, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Saturday.
King Charles' Coronation Guest Hands Out Cough Drops To Emma Thompson and Husband Greg Wise
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (L-R) Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales on Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate Coronation with Sweet Video: 'What. A. Day.'
James Mountbatten-Windsor, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
The Best Moments You May Have Missed from King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Prince Harry Leaves London Hours After Father King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
See the Rare Behind-the-Scenes Photo of King Charles and Queen Camilla on Palace Balcony: 'Never-Seen Angle'
Lord President of the Council, Penny Mordaunt, holding the Sword of State walking ahead of King Charles III during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
All About Penny Mordaunt, the Politician with a Barrier-Breaking Role in King Charles' Coronation
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla is crowned with Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images); LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla after being crowned during her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla Included Her 2 Dogs on Her Coronation Gown
Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson, Charles Spencer
Coronation Snubs: Who Didn't Attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's Crowning Ceremony?
King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton's Coronation Headpiece Has a Close Tie to King Charles' Charity
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis' Best Facial Expressions at King Charles' Coronation Day
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Every Royal Family Member Who Appeared on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation