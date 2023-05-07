Kate Middleton's Brother Reveals the Special Accessory He Brought to the Coronation

Kate Middleton's brother James Middleton keeps a special piece of his past wherever he goes.

James shared on Instagram that he brought a special token with him to King Charles' coronation on Saturday in the image of his beloved dog Ella, who died in January.

In the photo he shared, he could be seen holding a golden rectangular-shaped pendant with a circular painting of his black Cocker Spaniel in the middle.

"Ella still comes with me everywhere I go…even to the coronation 👑 🇬🇧," James, 36, captioned the Instagram post. "Very proud day to be British. 🇬🇧 God Save the King 🇬🇧"

He shared a second photo taken behind King Charles and Queen Camilla on the balcony as the newly crowned royals watched the airplanes spray the colors of the royal guard in the air.

Middleton shared the sad news of Ella's death on Instagram in January with two black and white photos of the dog.

"It is with great sadness that I announce my dear Ella has passed away," James began the caption. "For 15 years Ella has been at my side, from my darkest days to my happiest. I'm going to miss her terribly."

"Ella had a very short illness, she slipped away in my arms at home and is now buried in the garden alongside [the late family dog] Tilly," he continued. "I took this picture just a few hours before she died."

"I'm just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn't make it any easier," James wrote. "Goodnight my darling Ella, [my wife] Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

Ella was the first dog James owned in adulthood, and he previously credited the sweet Spaniel as his strength while struggling with depression. While appearing on the BBC's Sunday Morning Live in 2020, James revealed that Ella came along to his therapy sessions, which made all the difference.

"I got this diagnosis and Ella came to all of my therapy sessions, which I was reluctant to go from the start," he said at the time. "But with her by my side, I really became confident in understanding that I had a mental illness."

"I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn't know that," he added.