Kate Middleton's Boston Style! See All of the Princess of Wales' Outfits Changes in the U.S.

From bundling up for a chilly visit to Boston Harbor to going glam in a rented dress for the Earthshot Prize, the Princess of Wales brought her impeccable fashion sense to the United States

Stephanie Petit
The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Boston
Kate Middleton and Prince William's first visit to the United States since 2014 meant royal fervor, a glam awards show and — of course — stylish moments everywhere that the Princess of Wales went in Boston.

Nov. 30

kate middleton style
Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage,

The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down at Boston's Logan Airport on Wednesday, with Kate in a sleek pantsuit by Alexander McQueen — her wedding dress designer! She completed the look with a turtleneck sweater and heels.

Nov. 30

kate middleton style
Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Princess Kate accessorized with Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings, which she also wore to Trooping the Colour this summer.

Nov. 30

kate middleton style
Kate Middleton. Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty

The royal changed out of her pantsuit into a tartan dress by Burberry to meet Mayor Michelle Wu and her family at Boston City Hall.

Nov. 30

kate middleton style
Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

For their first public appearance of the Boston tour outside Boston City Hall, Princess Kate added a green coat by Alexander McQueen over her dress and carried the Mulberry Amberley Small Satchel.

Nov. 30

rince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, kick off Earthshot celebrations
Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate also wore Shyla London's Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings with her ensemble, a brand she would wear again during the tour.

The jewelry brand's Alice Blofeld tells PEOPLE, "We woke up to find we had so many orders for these two styles of earrings and they just kept coming, I was so confused. Then I checked Instagram and saw Kate Middleton in them, and I was like, 'Whoa, this is crazy!' To have the future Queen of England wearing jewelry that I've designed, I was a little bit teary-eyed."

Nov. 30

kate middleton style
Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty

In her third outfit change of the day, Princess Kate brought back a vintage Chanel blazer that she's worn on previous occasions to sit courtside at the Boston Celtics game, where the couple appeared on the Jumbotron.

Her earrings for the outing were also from Shyla London, the Biaritz Squiggle Earrings.

Blofeld tells PEOPLE, "I love the way she mixes the crown jewels and smaller understated pieces of jewelry. She always seems to wear distinctive earrings, which I love."

Dec. 1

Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence on December 01, 2022
Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage

For the second day of their trip to Boston, Kate started off in a burgundy suit by Roland Mouret over a light pink blouse featuring a bow around the neck. She wore the sleek suit for visits to Greentown Labs and the non-profit organization Roca.

Dec. 1

kate middleton style
Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Princess of Wales changed for a chilly visit to Boston Harbor, where the couple learned how climate change is affecting the city's shoreline. She sported a brown wool coat by Alexander McQueen over a vibrant orange skirt and sweater by Gabriela Heart. She completed the ensemble with brown Gianvito Rossi boots — and much-needed gloves!

Dec. 2

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty

Princess Kate made her first solo outing of the tour at Harvard University on Friday, where she visited the Center on the Developing Child. She looked polished in a the Emilia Wickstead Miles Houndstooth midi dress with long sleeves paired with a light blue Mulberry bag and heels.

Dec. 2

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Kate matched the green carpet at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on Friday evening in an electric green gown. In a surprise twist that kept with the event's sustainability initiative, the off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London was rented!

And in a royal first, Kate wore an emerald and diamond choker necklace that previously belonged to Princess Diana. In fact, Prince William's mother famously wore the piece as a headband once!

She completed her look with her Gianvito Rossi Rania pumps and halo emerald and diamond earrings mounted in platinum by Asprey.

