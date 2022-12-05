Kate Middleton's Boston Style! See All of the Princess of Wales' Outfits Changes in the U.S.

01 of 11 Getty (3) Kate Middleton and Prince William's first visit to the United States since 2014 meant royal fervor, a glam awards show and — of course — stylish moments everywhere that the Princess of Wales went in Boston.

02 of 11 Nov. 30 Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage, The Prince and Princess of Wales touched down at Boston's Logan Airport on Wednesday, with Kate in a sleek pantsuit by Alexander McQueen — her wedding dress designer! She completed the look with a turtleneck sweater and heels.

03 of 11 Nov. 30 Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Princess Kate accessorized with Princess Diana's sapphire and diamond earrings, which she also wore to Trooping the Colour this summer.

04 of 11 Nov. 30 Kate Middleton. Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty The royal changed out of her pantsuit into a tartan dress by Burberry to meet Mayor Michelle Wu and her family at Boston City Hall.

05 of 11 Nov. 30 Kate Middleton. Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage For their first public appearance of the Boston tour outside Boston City Hall, Princess Kate added a green coat by Alexander McQueen over her dress and carried the Mulberry Amberley Small Satchel.

06 of 11 Nov. 30 Prince William and Kate Middleton. Chris Jackson/Getty Kate also wore Shyla London's Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings with her ensemble, a brand she would wear again during the tour. The jewelry brand's Alice Blofeld tells PEOPLE, "We woke up to find we had so many orders for these two styles of earrings and they just kept coming, I was so confused. Then I checked Instagram and saw Kate Middleton in them, and I was like, 'Whoa, this is crazy!' To have the future Queen of England wearing jewelry that I've designed, I was a little bit teary-eyed."

07 of 11 Nov. 30 Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty In her third outfit change of the day, Princess Kate brought back a vintage Chanel blazer that she's worn on previous occasions to sit courtside at the Boston Celtics game, where the couple appeared on the Jumbotron. Her earrings for the outing were also from Shyla London, the Biaritz Squiggle Earrings. Blofeld tells PEOPLE, "I love the way she mixes the crown jewels and smaller understated pieces of jewelry. She always seems to wear distinctive earrings, which I love."

08 of 11 Dec. 1 Samir Hussein - Pool/WireImage For the second day of their trip to Boston, Kate started off in a burgundy suit by Roland Mouret over a light pink blouse featuring a bow around the neck. She wore the sleek suit for visits to Greentown Labs and the non-profit organization Roca.

09 of 11 Dec. 1 Kate Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage The Princess of Wales changed for a chilly visit to Boston Harbor, where the couple learned how climate change is affecting the city's shoreline. She sported a brown wool coat by Alexander McQueen over a vibrant orange skirt and sweater by Gabriela Heart. She completed the ensemble with brown Gianvito Rossi boots — and much-needed gloves!

10 of 11 Dec. 2 Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Princess Kate made her first solo outing of the tour at Harvard University on Friday, where she visited the Center on the Developing Child. She looked polished in a the Emilia Wickstead Miles Houndstooth midi dress with long sleeves paired with a light blue Mulberry bag and heels.