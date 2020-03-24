Kate Middleton's Best Alexander McQueen Looks — Dating Back to Her Iconic Royal Wedding Gown!

February 2, 2020
Prince William and Kate Middleton dazzled as they walked the red carpet at the prestigious BAFTA event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, marking the couple’s fourth consecutive year attending. All attendees were provided with a sustainable fashion guide this year asking guests to re-wear, rent or buy vintage. Kate adhered to the guidelines, rewearing a gorgeous gold and white Alexander McQueen gown, which was previously worn during a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia. The mom of three accessorized with a necklace and earrings from Van Cleef and Arpels — that cost over $15,000 — as well as gold Jimmy Choo heels.
November 18, 2019
At the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a floor-length, black gown with intricate lace patterns by Alexander McQueen paired with dangling Erdem earrings.
September 26, 2019
While attending the naming ceremony of the U.K.’s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, in Birkenhead, Kate recycled her light blue coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which she’s worn on several occasions dating back to 2014. She kept the rest of her look simple, wearing black heels and carrying a black clutch by Asprey, with her hair in her signature bouncy blowout.
June 8, 2019
For Trooping the Colour, the most royal event of the season, Kate stepped out in a pale yellow ensemble by Alexander McQueen and a matching hat by Philip Treacy with floral detail.
Known for recycling favorite pieces from her closet, this event was no exception. She previously wore the fashionable headtopper to Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May 2018.
June 3, 2019
For the state banquet at Buckingham Palace for President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the U.K., the royal mom of three had a blue, red and white sash of the Royal Victorian Order on her shoulder over her white Alexander McQueen gown — marking the first time she has worn the new honor, which was gifted to her by the Queen for her eighth wedding anniversary in April 2019.
Kate also wore her go-to Lover’s Knot tiara paired with the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings.
October 12, 2018
At the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Kate wore a burgundy ensemble by her own wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, and a matching velvet beret by go-to milliner Philip Treacy.
July 10, 2018
To mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force, Kate opted for a powder blue Alexander McQueen dress and topped it off with a matching hat by Sean Barrett.
June 9, 2018
For the 2018 Trooping the Colour celebrations, Kate wore a pastel blue Alexander McQueen dress with a square-neckline, matching with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and topped it off with a coordinating fascinator.
May 19, 2018
For her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, Kate rewore her an Alexander McQueen coat dress, pairing it with nude Jimmy Choo pumps. She first debuted at her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015 before recyling it for Trooping the Colour in 2016.
February 1, 2018
During Kate and Prince William’s visit to the royal palace in Oslo, Norway as part their four-day tour of Scandinavia, Kate was escorted by King Harald of Norway for an official dinner held in their honor. The royal, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, was impossibly chic in a flowing blush gown from Alexander McQueen. Kate accessorized her gown, which featured a crystal flower detailing on the neckline, with gorgeous diamond drop earrings and the same diamond bracelet Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day in 1947.
January 31, 2018
On day two of their tour of Sweden and Norway, Prince William and Kate Middleton teamed up with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to visit a Stockholm school where children take part in an innovative mentoring program to foster mental health.
Kate wore a white, boucle dress by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, pairing the ensemble with earrings by Swedish designer In2Design and a chic Chanel bag.
July 17, 2017
During Kate and Prince William’s tour of Poland, where they brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Kate showed off her stunning airport style when she stepped onto the tarmac in Warsaw in a white Alexander McQueen peplum skirt suit and nude heels— a look she has perfected over the years.
June 20, 2017
At the 2017 Royal Ascot, a horse racing event and one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite events, the royal mom of three opted for a opted for a white lace Alexander McQueen dress with a bespoke fascinator for the first day. The classic look channeled Audrey Hepburn’s memorable style in My Fair Lady.
June 17, 2017
For the 2017 Trooping the Colour festivities, Kate was pretty in pink as she sported a bubblegum pink Alexander McQueen ensemble paired with a matching hat by Jane Taylor.
May 20, 2017
For her younger sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews, Princess Kate made another stellar entrance in a dusty pink, pleated chiffon dress by Alexander McQueen.
February 12, 2017
For her first-ever debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), the royal mom walked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping black, floral-printed ensemble from Alexander McQueen with her hair up in a classic chignon to show off her chandelier-style earrings. The gown featured off-the-shoulder straps and tiers of gathered fabric.
October 18, 2016
When hosting athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics at Buckingham Palace after the Rio Games in 2016, Kate wore a floral print Alexander McQueen dress which went perfectly with her red suede pumps.
September 25, 2016
On their royal family tour of Canada, where Kate and William brought both Prince George and Princess Charlotte along, the royal looked glamorous in a red-and-white, patterned Alexander McQueen dress which she paired with bright red suede heels and a matching clutch from Miu Miu.
July 10, 2016
To cheer on Andy Murray in the men’s singles finals against Milos Raonic at Wimbledon, Kate kept up her impeccable courtside style, sporting an Alexander McQueen white dress with fun designs.
December 15, 2015
Kate was all kinds of merry and bright when she and Prince William attended the Anna Feud Centre’s Christmas party in 2015 wearing a red dress by Alexander McQueen.
July 5, 2015
For her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening, Princess Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen ensemble (she wore this again to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials almost three years later!) and white Jane Taylor hat.
November 9, 2014
Unlike in past Remembrance Day celebrations, Kate opted for a simpler look in 2014, going with a double-breasted black Alexander McQueen coat with an angular lapel.
Wearing her hair down again, the royal mom capped things off with a pair of round earrings as well as a black hat.
October 21, 2014
Though not one to sport a lot of grey hues, Kate manages to pull it off with this amazing coat designed by Alexander McQueen while attending the ceremonial welcome for Singapore’s President Tony Tan Keng Yam for a state visit.
July 9, 2011
Kate fit right in with Hollywood’s finest at a BAFTA dinner in Los Angeles as she stepped out in a lilac Alexander McQueen creation, Jimmy Choo sandals and clutch, and earrings borrowed from the Queen.
July 5, 2011
During Kate and Prince William’s royal tour of North America as newlyweds, Kate debuted an elegant tennis-inspired knit ensemble by Alexander McQueen, with a nautical twist (if you look closely, there’s an anchor on her scarf!). She topped off the look with suede navy pumps.
April 29, 2011
For her wedding reception, Kate stayed loyal to Alexander McQueen as she slipped into another one of the designer Sarah Burton’s stunning creations: a white satin strapless evening gown with a circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waist. She topped the look with a simple white shrug, warming her up in the breezy 60-degree weather.
April 29, 2011
Last, but definitely not least, is the dress that started it all. How could anyone forget Princess Kate’s breathtaking lace wedding gown? Kate, who admitted to pre-wedding jitters, was resplendent in a fitted white V-neck gown with a long-sleeved lace overlay, designed by McQueen creative director Sarah Burton. Her two-meter, 70-centimeter train was folded next to her in the car as she was transported to Westminster Abbey.
The dress was composed of French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace throughout the bodice, skirt and underskirt. The skirt, made of ivory and white satin gazar, was designed to emulate an opening flower: padded at the hips, it flowed out to the floor. The back of the dress was finished with 58 gazar and organza covered buttons fastened by Rouleau loops.