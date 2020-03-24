Kate Middleton's Best Alexander McQueen Looks — Dating Back to Her Iconic Royal Wedding Gown!

From her iconic lace royal wedding dress to her go-to off-the-shoulder black gown, Kate Middleton always has a place for Alexander McQueen in her closet
By Conchita Margaret Widjojo
March 24, 2020 12:10 PM

1 of 27

February 2, 2020

Anthony Harvey/BAFTA/Shutterstock

Prince William and Kate Middleton dazzled as they walked the red carpet at the prestigious BAFTA event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, marking the couple’s fourth consecutive year attending. All attendees were provided with a sustainable fashion guide this year asking guests to re-wear, rent or buy vintage. Kate adhered to the guidelines, rewearing a gorgeous gold and white Alexander McQueen gown, which was previously worn during a 2012 state dinner in Malaysia. The mom of three accessorized with a necklace and earrings from Van Cleef and Arpels — that cost over $15,000 — as well as gold Jimmy Choo heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

November 18, 2019

David Fisher/Shutterstock

At the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre in London, the Duchess of Cambridge opted for a floor-length, black gown with intricate lace patterns by Alexander McQueen paired with dangling Erdem earrings.

3 of 27

September 26, 2019

James Veysey/Shutterstock

While attending the naming ceremony of the U.K.’s new polar research ship, the RRS Sir David Attenborough, in Birkenhead, Kate recycled her light blue coat dress by Alexander McQueen, which she’s worn on several occasions dating back to 2014. She kept the rest of her look simple, wearing black heels and carrying a black clutch by Asprey, with her hair in her signature bouncy blowout.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 27

June 8, 2019

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

For Trooping the Colour, the most royal event of the season, Kate stepped out in a pale yellow ensemble by Alexander McQueen and a matching hat by Philip Treacy with floral detail.

Known for recycling favorite pieces from her closet, this event was no exception. She previously wore the fashionable headtopper to Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in May 2018. 

Advertisement

5 of 27

June 3, 2019

Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images

For the state banquet at Buckingham Palace for President Donald Trump’s official state visit to the U.K., the royal mom of three had a blue, red and white sash of the Royal Victorian Order on her shoulder over her white Alexander McQueen gown — marking the first time she has worn the new honor, which was gifted to her by the Queen for her eighth wedding anniversary in April 2019.

Kate also wore her go-to Lover’s Knot tiara paired with the Queen Mother’s sapphire and diamond fringe earrings.

6 of 27

October 12, 2018

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

At the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Kate wore a burgundy ensemble by her own wedding dress designer, Alexander McQueen, and a matching velvet beret by go-to milliner Philip Treacy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 27

July 10, 2018

Press Association via AP Images

To mark the 100th birthday celebrations of the Royal Air Force, Kate opted for a powder blue Alexander McQueen dress and topped it off with a matching hat by Sean Barrett.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 27

June 9, 2018

James Devaney/FilmMagic

For the 2018 Trooping the Colour celebrations, Kate wore a pastel blue Alexander McQueen dress with a square-neckline, matching with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and topped it off with a coordinating fascinator. 

Advertisement

9 of 27

May 19, 2018

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

For her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, Kate rewore her an Alexander McQueen coat dress, pairing it with nude Jimmy Choo pumps. She first debuted at her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening in 2015 before recyling it for Trooping the Colour in 2016. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 27

February 1, 2018

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

During Kate and Prince William’s visit to the royal palace in Oslo, Norway as part their four-day tour of Scandinavia, Kate was escorted by King Harald of Norway for an official dinner held in their honor. The royal, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, was impossibly chic in a flowing blush gown from Alexander McQueen. Kate accessorized her gown, which featured a crystal flower detailing on the neckline, with gorgeous diamond drop earrings and the same diamond bracelet Queen Elizabeth wore on her wedding day in 1947.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 27

January 31, 2018

Arthur Edwards/Pool/Getty Images

On day two of their tour of Sweden and Norway, Prince William and Kate Middleton teamed up with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel to visit a Stockholm school where children take part in an innovative mentoring program to foster mental health. 

Kate wore a white, boucle dress by Alexander McQueen for the occasion, pairing the ensemble with earrings by Swedish designer In2Design and a chic Chanel bag. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 27

July 17, 2017

Karwai Tang/WireImage

During Kate and Prince William’s tour of Poland, where they brought Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Kate showed off her stunning airport style when she stepped onto the tarmac in Warsaw in a white Alexander McQueen peplum skirt suit and nude heels— a look she has perfected over the years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 27

June 20, 2017

At the 2017 Royal Ascot, a horse racing event and one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite events, the royal mom of three opted for a opted for a white lace Alexander McQueen dress with a bespoke fascinator for the first day. The classic look channeled Audrey Hepburn’s memorable style in My Fair Lady.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 27

June 17, 2017

James Devaney/WireImage

For the 2017 Trooping the Colour festivities, Kate was pretty in pink as she sported a bubblegum pink Alexander McQueen ensemble paired with a matching hat by Jane Taylor. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 27

May 20, 2017

REX/Shutterstock

For her younger sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding to James Matthews, Princess Kate made another stellar entrance in a dusty pink, pleated chiffon dress by Alexander McQueen. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 27

February 12, 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty

For her first-ever debut at the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs), the royal mom walked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping black, floral-printed ensemble from Alexander McQueen with her hair up in a classic chignon to show off her chandelier-style earrings. The gown featured off-the-shoulder straps and tiers of gathered fabric.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 27

October 18, 2016

Yui Mok - WPA Pool /Getty Images

When hosting athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics at Buckingham Palace after the Rio Games in 2016, Kate wore a floral print Alexander McQueen dress which went perfectly with her red suede pumps. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 27

September 25, 2016

REX/Shutterstock

On their royal family tour of Canada, where Kate and William brought both Prince George and Princess Charlotte along, the royal looked glamorous in a red-and-white, patterned Alexander McQueen dress which she paired with bright red suede heels and a matching clutch from Miu Miu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 27

July 10, 2016

GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty

To cheer on Andy Murray in the men’s singles finals against Milos Raonic at Wimbledon, Kate kept up her impeccable courtside style, sporting an Alexander McQueen white dress with fun designs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 27

December 15, 2015

Anwar Hussein/WireImage

Kate was all kinds of merry and bright when she and Prince William attended the Anna Feud Centre’s Christmas party in 2015 wearing a red dress by Alexander McQueen.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 27

July 5, 2015

Matt Dunham - WPA Pool /Getty Images

For her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening, Princess Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen ensemble (she wore this again to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s nuptials almost three years later!) and white Jane Taylor hat.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 27

November 9, 2014

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Unlike in past Remembrance Day celebrations, Kate opted for a simpler look in 2014, going with a double-breasted black Alexander McQueen coat with an angular lapel.

Wearing her hair down again, the royal mom capped things off with a pair of round earrings as well as a black hat.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 27

October 21, 2014

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Though not one to sport a lot of grey hues, Kate manages to pull it off with this amazing coat designed by Alexander McQueen while attending the ceremonial welcome for Singapore’s President Tony Tan Keng Yam for a state visit. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 27

July 9, 2011

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kate fit right in with Hollywood’s finest at a BAFTA dinner in Los Angeles as she stepped out in a lilac Alexander McQueen creation, Jimmy Choo sandals and clutch, and earrings borrowed from the Queen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 27

July 5, 2011

Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images

During Kate and Prince William’s royal tour of North America as newlyweds, Kate debuted an elegant tennis-inspired knit ensemble by Alexander McQueen, with a nautical twist (if you look closely, there’s an anchor on her scarf!). She topped off the look with suede navy pumps. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 27

April 29, 2011

John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images

For her wedding reception, Kate stayed loyal to Alexander McQueen as she slipped into another one of the designer Sarah Burton’s stunning creations: a white satin strapless evening gown with a circle skirt and diamante detailing around the waist. She topped the look with a simple white shrug, warming her up in the breezy 60-degree weather.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 27

April 29, 2011

CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty

Last, but definitely not least, is the dress that started it all. How could anyone forget Princess Kate’s breathtaking lace wedding gown? Kate, who admitted to pre-wedding jitters, was resplendent in a fitted white V-neck gown with a long-sleeved lace overlay, designed by McQueen creative director Sarah Burton. Her two-meter, 70-centimeter train was folded next to her in the car as she was transported to Westminster Abbey.

The dress was composed of French Chantilly lace and English Cluny lace throughout the bodice, skirt and underskirt. The skirt, made of ivory and white satin gazar, was designed to emulate an opening flower: padded at the hips, it flowed out to the floor. The back of the dress was finished with 58 gazar and organza covered buttons fastened by Rouleau loops.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.