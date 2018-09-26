Kate Middleton Is Wrapping Maternity Leave! The Royal Mom Just Announced Her Next Engagement

Kate Middleton is getting back to work — now of three!

After stepping away from royal duties ahead of the birth of Prince Louis on April 23, the Duchess of Cambridge will visit the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden at Paddington Recreation Ground on Tuesday, marking the end of her maternity leave.

Kate will learn how the school exposes thousands of urban students each year to nature and meet children participating in outdoor activities.

The 36-year-old royal is set to take part in sporadic engagements during October and through to the end of the year. She will return to her usual busy schedule come January.

Kate didn’t completely disappear from the public eye after welcoming her second son. Less than a month after Louis’ arrival, she was her usual stylish self to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

She arrived with her older children, 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte, who are serving as a page boy and bridesmaid in the wedding. She sat next to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall during the ceremony at the front of the church.

After Kate appeared with the royal family again in June for the Queen’s annual birthday celebrations, Trooping the Colour, her brood stepped out for the first time as a family of five of Louis’ christening in July.

Kate has also been spotted simply enjoying her summer, attending Wimbledon twice in one weekend — first with Meghan, then with husband Prince William — or cheering on William at his charity polo match while her two eldest kids goof off in the grass.

Kate “feels it’s an incredible privilege to be a mum,” Peter Fonagy, head of the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families, told PEOPLE just ahead of Prince Louis’ arrival.

“She’s very keen on children and keen that they should be happy,” said Fonagy, who has worked alongside Kate with her mental health advocacy through the Heads Together initiative. “Part of her interest in prevention is to make sure that she does things right in her own parenting.”

“She’s genuinely interested in how to make children’s lives better — and what parents and professionals can do to positively influence the lives of children,” he added.