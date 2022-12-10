Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' Promo

Kate Middleton is in the holiday spirit ahead of an upcoming Christmas concert.

The Princess of Wales, 40, donned a festive sparkling red dress for her appearance in a new promo for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, an upcoming second annual Christmas carol concert sponsored by The Royal Foundation.

"Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year," Kate says in the promo, which will air on Sunday evening.

The event will be a royal family affair, as she and husband Prince William will be joined by King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the Dec. 15 concert at Westminster Abbey.

Last month, Kate asked for the public's help in deciding the concert's finale, giving a poll between three songs. "Help us decide the final carol for Together at Christmas," she wrote.

Organized by Princess Kate, the festive event will also bring together other members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring," Buckingham Palace said in a release.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," added the release.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them," it continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Middleton's Best Looks of 2022, from Red Carpet Glam to Her Most Regal Look Yet!

Kate hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021 as a tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on ITV1.