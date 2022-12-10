Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for 'Royal Carols: Together at Christmas' Promo

Wearing a sparkling red dress, the Princess of Wales appeared in a promo for the upcoming second annual Christmas carol special, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner at GLAAD Tidings
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on December 10, 2022 07:00 PM
Kate Middleton Wows in Red Dress for Royal Carols: Together At Christmas Promo Credit---The-Royal-Foundation-of-The-Prince-and-Princess-of-Wales
Photo: The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton is in the holiday spirit ahead of an upcoming Christmas concert.

The Princess of Wales, 40, donned a festive sparkling red dress for her appearance in a new promo for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, an upcoming second annual Christmas carol concert sponsored by The Royal Foundation.

"Join us this Christmas Eve for a very special service at Westminster Abbey, full of festive carols and beautiful performances, as we celebrate what makes this the most wonderful time of year," Kate says in the promo, which will air on Sunday evening.

The event will be a royal family affair, as she and husband Prince William will be joined by King Charles III and Queen Camilla for the Dec. 15 concert at Westminster Abbey.

Last month, Kate asked for the public's help in deciding the concert's finale, giving a poll between three songs. "Help us decide the final carol for Together at Christmas," she wrote.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Organized by Princess Kate, the festive event will also bring together other members of the royal family with charity staff, community volunteers, frontline workers, military personnel and more to "celebrate the joy that human connection can bring," Buckingham Palace said in a release.

"This year's carol service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others," added the release.

"These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who have been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them," it continued.

Kate hosted her first Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey in 2021 as a tribute to the work of individuals and organizations across the U.K. who supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will air Christmas Eve at 7 p.m. on ITV1.

