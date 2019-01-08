Kate Middleton Is Your Unexpected Source for Workwear Inspiration: See Her Best Office-Ready Looks

Nail any meeting in a green dress with a bow neck and polka dots, like the outfit by LK Bennett that Kate wore for a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital.
Asos Influence polka-dot wrap dress, $32; asos.com
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Blazers are a staple of any working woman’s wardrobe, and Kate put a spin on the look when she stepped out to visit Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages the next generation of athletes. She went all black with her outfit, except for a grey jacket.
Gap Classic Plaid Girlfriend Blazer, $128; gap.com
Tim P. Whitby/Getty
For a classic style that will look just as great at post-work happy hour as at the office, take inspiration from Kate’s structured long-sleeved dress from her October visit to the Imperial War Museum London.
Meeting new clients? Make a great first impression with a polished color-block look. Kate opted for cropped slacks with a white blazer over a matching top for the 1851 Trust roadshow at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in June 2017.
