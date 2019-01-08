Kate Middleton Is Your Unexpected Source for Workwear Inspiration: See Her Best Office-Ready Looks

The royal mom of three won't be taking an office job anytime soon, but her skirt suits and blazers can spice up any cubicle-dweller's closet.

Stephanie Petit
January 08, 2019 05:08 PM
<p>Kate Middleton looked ready to head to the office during a December <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-and-prince-william-spread-cheer-to-service-members-away-from-home-at-christmas/">visit to Cyprus</a> to meet military families, opting for wide-legged pants&nbsp;and a fitted olive blazer.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Express notch-collar blazer, $128; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,KateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration:SeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks,stephpetit,Unc,Gal,6805590,201901,I/https://www.express.com/clothing/women/notch-collar-one-button-blazer/pro/06745082/color/AMAZON%20GREEN/" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.express.com/clothing/women/notch-collar-one-button-blazer/pro/06745082/color/AMAZON%20GREEN/" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.express.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="express.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.express.com/clothing/women/notch-collar-one-button-blazer/pro/06745082/color/AMAZON%20GREEN/" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">express.com</a></p>
pinterest

Kate Middleton looked ready to head to the office during a December visit to Cyprus to meet military families, opting for wide-legged pants and a fitted olive blazer.

Get the Look!

Express notch-collar blazer, $128; express.com

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>The skirt suit is still in style! The royal mom has had this&nbsp;cranberry Paule Ka piece in her arsenal for years, but she perfected it for winter with a black turtleneck and tights.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Albert Nippon two-piece skirt set, $395; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=568290.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=5463&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%252Fp%252Falbert-nipon-two-piece-jacket-flounce-skirt-set-prod214520054&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/albert-nipon-two-piece-jacket-flounce-skirt-set-prod214520054" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="neimanmarcus.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/albert-nipon-two-piece-jacket-flounce-skirt-set-prod214520054" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">neimanmarcus.com</a></p>
pinterest

The skirt suit is still in style! The royal mom has had this cranberry Paule Ka piece in her arsenal for years, but she perfected it for winter with a black turtleneck and tights.

Get the Look!

Albert Nippon two-piece skirt set, $395; neimanmarcus.com

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Nail any meeting in a green dress with a bow neck and polka dots, like the&nbsp;<a href="https://www.lkbennett.com/product/CDMORTIMERSILKPrintGreen%20Polka~Mortimer-Silk-Dress-Green%20Polka">outfit by LK Bennett</a>&nbsp;that Kate wore for a visit to Evelina London Children&#8217;s Hospital.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Asos Influence polka-dot wrap dress, $32; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20904&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Finfluence%2Finfluence-dip-hem-satin-polka-dot-shirt-dress%2Fprd%2F10747353%3FranMID%3D35719%2526amp%3BranEAID%3D93xLBvPhAeE%2526amp%3BranSiteID%3D93xLBvPhAeE-sMYLqVydVdDfIK823oVkng%2526amp%3Butm_source%3DAffiliate%2526amp%3Butm_medium%3DLinkShare%2526amp%3Butm_content%3DUSNetwork.1%2526amp%3Butm_campaign%3D93xLBvPhAeE%2526amp%3Blink%3D10%2526amp%3Bpromo%3D460292%2526amp%3Bsource%3Dlinkshare%2526amp%3Baffid%3D2135%2526amp%3Bchannelref%3DAffiliate%2526amp%3Bpubref%3D93xLBvPhAeE%2526amp%3BsiteID%3D93xLBvPhAeE-sMYLqVydVdDfIK823oVkng&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://us.asos.com/influence/influence-dip-hem-satin-polka-dot-shirt-dress/prd/10747353?ranMID=35719&#038;ranEAID=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;ranSiteID=93xLBvPhAeE-sMYLqVydVdDfIK823oVkng&#038;utm_source=Affiliate&#038;utm_medium=LinkShare&#038;utm_content=USNetwork.1&#038;utm_campaign=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;link=10&#038;promo=460292&#038;source=linkshare&#038;affid=2135&#038;channelref=Affiliate&#038;pubref=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-sMYLqVydVdDfIK823oVkng" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/influence/influence-dip-hem-satin-polka-dot-shirt-dress/prd/10747353?ranMID=35719&#038;ranEAID=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;ranSiteID=93xLBvPhAeE-sMYLqVydVdDfIK823oVkng&#038;utm_source=Affiliate&#038;utm_medium=LinkShare&#038;utm_content=USNetwork.1&#038;utm_campaign=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;link=10&#038;promo=460292&#038;source=linkshare&#038;affid=2135&#038;channelref=Affiliate&#038;pubref=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;siteID=93xLBvPhAeE-sMYLqVydVdDfIK823oVkng" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest

Nail any meeting in a green dress with a bow neck and polka dots, like the outfit by LK Bennett that Kate wore for a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Get the Look!

Asos Influence polka-dot wrap dress, $32; asos.com

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Blazers are a staple of any working woman&#8217;s wardrobe, and Kate put a spin on the look when she&nbsp;stepped out to <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-prince-william-visit-coach-core/">visit Coach Core</a>, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages the next generation of athletes. She went all black with her outfit, except for a grey jacket.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Gap Classic Plaid Girlfriend Blazer, $128; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,KateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration:SeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks,stephpetit,Unc,Gal,6805590,201901,I/https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=370998002" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=370998002" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=370998002" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">gap.com</a></p>
pinterest

Blazers are a staple of any working woman’s wardrobe, and Kate put a spin on the look when she stepped out to visit Coach Core, a program that trains young people to become coaches and encourages the next generation of athletes. She went all black with her outfit, except for a grey jacket. 

Get the Look!

Gap Classic Plaid Girlfriend Blazer, $128; gap.com

Tim P. Whitby/Getty
<p>For a classic style that will look just as great at post-work happy hour as at the office, take inspiration from Kate&#8217;s structured long-sleeved dress from her October <a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-views-world-war-letters-relatives/">visit to the&nbsp;Imperial War Museum London</a>.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Lauren Ralph Lauren Bell-Sleeve Crepe Dress, $135; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=465536.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=2425&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bloomingdales.com%2Fshop%2Fproduct%2Flauren-ralph-lauren-bell-sleeve-crepe-dress%3FID%3D3070061&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/lauren-ralph-lauren-bell-sleeve-crepe-dress?ID=3070061" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="bloomingdales.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.bloomingdales.com/shop/product/lauren-ralph-lauren-bell-sleeve-crepe-dress?ID=3070061" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">bloomingdales.com</a></p>
pinterest

For a classic style that will look just as great at post-work happy hour as at the office, take inspiration from Kate’s structured long-sleeved dress from her October visit to the Imperial War Museum London.

Get the Look!

Lauren Ralph Lauren Bell-Sleeve Crepe Dress, $135; bloomingdales.com

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
<p>Kate&#8217;s Wimbledon look turned heads in July 2017. The knee-length skirt and butterfly sleeves make the dress appropriate for the office, but the pop of color will add some sunshine to any cubicle.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Paper Dolls Pleat Neck Dress, $72; <a href="https://www.little-mistress.com/outlet-paper-dolls-grenoble-pleat-neck-dress-p8741" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">little-mistress.com</a></p>
pinterest

Kate’s Wimbledon look turned heads in July 2017. The knee-length skirt and butterfly sleeves make the dress appropriate for the office, but the pop of color will add some sunshine to any cubicle.

Get the Look!

Paper Dolls Pleat Neck Dress, $72; little-mistress.com

Karwai Tang/WireImage
<p>Black slacks, a pretty patterned top and a cool coat are a foolproof work ensemble. Kate <a href="https://people.com/royals/prince-william-kate-middleton-celebrate-commonwealth-before-baby/">mastered the look</a> while pregnant with Prince Louis.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Redgrave cream coat by Goat, $890; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=255436.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10034&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.farfetch.com%2Fshopping%2Fwomen%2Fgoat-redgrave-coat-item-11922505.aspx%3Fstoreid%3D10320&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/goat-redgrave-coat-item-11922505.aspx?storeid=10320" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.farfetch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="farfetch.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.farfetch.com/shopping/women/goat-redgrave-coat-item-11922505.aspx?storeid=10320" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">farfetch.com</a></p>
pinterest

Black slacks, a pretty patterned top and a cool coat are a foolproof work ensemble. Kate mastered the look while pregnant with Prince Louis. 

Get the Look!

Redgrave cream coat by Goat, $890; farfetch.com

Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
<p>A pretty patterned dress, like the black-and-white lace one by Erdem Kate wore to the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-supports-fashion-initiative-unite-commonwealth/">Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception</a>&nbsp;in Feb. 2018, never goes out of style.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Vero Moda Metallic Print Wrap Dress, $30; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fvero-moda%2Fvero-moda-metallic-print-wrap-midi-dress%2Fprd%2F8803489&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://us.asos.com/vero-moda/vero-moda-metallic-print-wrap-midi-dress/prd/8803489" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/vero-moda/vero-moda-metallic-print-wrap-midi-dress/prd/8803489" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest

A pretty patterned dress, like the black-and-white lace one by Erdem Kate wore to the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange reception in Feb. 2018, never goes out of style.

Get the Look!

Vero Moda Metallic Print Wrap Dress, $30; asos.com

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/AP
<p>Kate put another spin on a blazer in Oct. 2017, opting for a light blue number over a black turtleneck to&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-makes-her-second-surprise-appearance-of-the-week-and-its-a-sporty-one/">salute 150 apprentices who graduated from&nbsp;Coach Core</a>.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Ralph Lauren&nbsp;double-breasted wool blazer, $295; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=529989.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=10961&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ralphlauren.com%2Fs%2FRalphLauren_US%2Fwomen-clothing-blazers%2Fdouble-breasted-wool-blazer%2F0041395922.html&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.ralphlauren.com/s/RalphLauren_US/women-clothing-blazers/double-breasted-wool-blazer/0041395922.html" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.ralphlauren.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="ralphlauren.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.ralphlauren.com/s/RalphLauren_US/women-clothing-blazers/double-breasted-wool-blazer/0041395922.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">ralphlauren.com</a></p>
pinterest

Kate put another spin on a blazer in Oct. 2017, opting for a light blue number over a black turtleneck to salute 150 apprentices who graduated from Coach Core.

Get the Look!

Ralph Lauren double-breasted wool blazer, $295; ralphlauren.com

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty
<p>Meeting new clients? Make a great first impression with a polished color-block look. Kate opted for cropped slacks with a white blazer over a matching top for the 1851 Trust roadshow at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in June 2017.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Popsugar essential blazer, $64; <a href="http://kohls.sjv.io/c/249354/362118/5349?subId1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI&#038;u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kohls.com%2Fproduct%2Fprd-3631282%2Fwomens-popsugar-essential-blazer" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.kohls.com/product/prd-3631282/womens-popsugar-essential-blazer" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.kohls.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="kohls.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.kohls.com/product/prd-3631282/womens-popsugar-essential-blazer" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Impact Radius">kohls.com</a></p>
pinterest

Meeting new clients? Make a great first impression with a polished color-block look. Kate opted for cropped slacks with a white blazer over a matching top for the 1851 Trust roadshow at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in June 2017.

Get the Look!

Popsugar essential blazer, $64; kohls.com

Samir Hussein/WireImage
<p>Kate looked the part of an editor when she visited Huffington Post UK in February 2017. She paired a white blouse with a tweed skirt and black tights.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Vince Camuto ruffle blouse, $89;&nbsp; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fvince-camuto-ruffle-front-button-up-top%252F5017869&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/vince-camuto-ruffle-front-button-up-top/5017869" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/vince-camuto-ruffle-front-button-up-top/5017869" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest

Kate looked the part of an editor when she visited Huffington Post UK in February 2017. She paired a white blouse with a tweed skirt and black tights.

Get the Look!

Vince Camuto ruffle blouse, $89;  nordstrom.com

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty
<p>Casual Friday? Look chic yet feel cozy in a belted sweater and boots, inspired by Kate&#8217;s look while meeting&nbsp;mountain bikers during the royal&#8217;s Sept. 2016 tour of Canada.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>H&amp;M cardigan with tie belt, $35; <a href="https://www2.hm.com/en_us/productpage.0575466001.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">hm.com</a></p>
pinterest

Casual Friday? Look chic yet feel cozy in a belted sweater and boots, inspired by Kate’s look while meeting mountain bikers during the royal’s Sept. 2016 tour of Canada.

Get the Look!

H&M cardigan with tie belt, $35; hm.com

Sam Hussein/WireImage
<p>Kate&#8217;s green dress from her Sept. 2016 Canada tour ticks all the boxes for work&#8217;s best dressed. Recreate the look by tucking a blouse into a skirt of the same color.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Asos midi skirt with box pleats, $26; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-midi-skirt-with-box-pleats%2Fprd%2F10385593&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-design-midi-skirt-with-box-pleats/prd/10385593" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-design-midi-skirt-with-box-pleats/prd/10385593" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest

Kate’s green dress from her Sept. 2016 Canada tour ticks all the boxes for work’s best dressed. Recreate the look by tucking a blouse into a skirt of the same color.

Get the Look!

Asos midi skirt with box pleats, $26; asos.com

<p>Give off a creative vibe with patterned pants topped by an everyday blazer. The royal pulled off this style in Sept. 2016.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Gap skinny ankle pants, $59.95; <a href="http://www.anrdoezrs.net/links/8029122/type/dlg/sid/PEO,KateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration:SeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks,stephpetit,Unc,Gal,6805590,201901,I/https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=130046" data-unprocessed-href= "https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=130046" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="www.gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="gap.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=130046" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="CJ Deep Link">gap.com</a></p>
pinterest

Give off a creative vibe with patterned pants topped by an everyday blazer. The royal pulled off this style in Sept. 2016.

Get the Look!

Gap skinny ankle pants, $59.95; gap.com

<p>There&#8217;s an early morning meeting and no time to coordinate an outfit. Make like Kate in Oct. 2015 with a dress featuring a knee-length pleated skirt.</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>Asos pleated skirt midi dress, $45; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=460292.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=20905&#038;RD_PARM1=https%3A%2F%2Fus.asos.com%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-pleated-skirt-midi-dress%2Fprd%2F10212680&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-design-pleated-skirt-midi-dress/prd/10212680" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="us.asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="asos.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://us.asos.com/asos-design/asos-design-pleated-skirt-midi-dress/prd/10212680" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">asos.com</a></p>
pinterest

There’s an early morning meeting and no time to coordinate an outfit. Make like Kate in Oct. 2015 with a dress featuring a knee-length pleated skirt.

Get the Look!

Asos pleated skirt midi dress, $45; asos.com

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty
<p>In June 2011, Kate proved she&#8217;d have no problem transitioning her closet for an office job, rocking a standard blazer over a dress of the same color as she boarded a plane.&nbsp;</p> <p><strong>Get the Look!</strong></p> <p>J. Crew going out blazer, $148; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/fs-bin/click?id=93xLBvPhAeE&#038;subid=0&#038;offerid=593370.1&#038;type=10&#038;tmpid=8158&#038;RD_PARM1=https%253A%252F%252Fshop.nordstrom.com%252Fs%252Fj-crew-going-out-blazer-regular-petite%252F4798007&#038;u1=PEO%2CKateMiddletonIsYourUnexpectedSourceforWorkwearInspiration%3ASeeHerBestOffice-ReadyLooks%2Cstephpetit%2CUnc%2CGal%2C6805590%2C201901%2CI" data-unprocessed-href= "https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-going-out-blazer-regular-petite/4798007" data-ecommerce="true" target="_blank" rel="nofollow" data-tracking-affiliate-name="shop.nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-text="nordstrom.com" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-going-out-blazer-regular-petite/4798007" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="Rakuten">nordstrom.com</a></p>
pinterest

In June 2011, Kate proved she’d have no problem transitioning her closet for an office job, rocking a standard blazer over a dress of the same color as she boarded a plane. 

Get the Look!

J. Crew going out blazer, $148; nordstrom.com

Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty
