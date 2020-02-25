Kate Middleton Wore the Perfect Pair of Princess Pumps to the Theater — with a Matching Clutch!

Make way for Disney Princess Kate Middleton!

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped into a pair of Cinderella-like glitter heels made by none other than Jimmy Choo for a date night to the theater with her husband Prince William. The couple attended a charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen at the Noël Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday, held on behalf of The Royal Foundation.

The royal mom of three, 38, stunned in a black midi-length dress by Eponine and even held a sparkly clutch, also by Jimmy Choo, to match her shoes for the special occasion. Prince William, 37, dressed up in a blue suit and tie.

Jimmy Choo’s Romy Pump is one of the royal’s favorite go-to heels, wearing the patent style during her son Prince Louis‘ christening and to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding. She also owns a pair in black suede!

And this isn’t the first time Kate wore the Glitter Romy Pumps. Though she donned a beautiful, white Grecian floor-length gown to the 2019 British Academy Film Awards, the same glitter pumps could still be seen as she walked down the red carpet.

Kate also chose the shoes for an Action on Addiction Gala dinner in June 2019, accenting her white midi-length dress.

After they watched the musical performance, the royal couple will meet with members of the cast and William will give a few remarks.

The award-winning musical tells the story of a boy named Evan who struggles social anxiety and strongly wishes to connect with his peers — so much so that he fabricates a friendship with a deceased student in order to be closer to the boy’s family.

The topic of mental health is a key priority for William and Kate’s foundation, which works to help encourage people to openly discuss their mental health as well as fight the stigma that comes along with it.

Earlier this month, William joined in on a foosball event in London to kick off the latest stage in his mental health campaign around the sport of soccer.