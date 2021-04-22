How Kate Middleton Subtly Honored Queen Elizabeth on the Monarch's 95th Birthday

Kate also chose sentimental jewelry for Prince Philip's funeral, wearing a necklace and a pair of earrings with special ties to the Queen

Kate and Prince William stepped out for a surprise outing on Wednesday, visiting 282 (East Ham) Squadron, Air Training Corps in East London to hear more about how the Air Cadets support young people to develop vital life skills. In a quiet tribute to the Queen on her milestone birthday, Kate wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings borrowed from the monarch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The stunning accessories were first worn by Queen Elizabeth in 1977, when she celebrate her silver jubilee. Kate has worn this particular pair of the Queen's earrings on a number of occasions.

Kate, 39, and William, 38, wore black to the engagement as they are mourning the April 9 death of Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip, who was laid to rest at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth II; Duchess of Cambridge Credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images; PA

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton | Credit: IAN VOGLER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate also chose sentimental jewelry for the funeral, wearing a necklace and a pair of earrings with special ties to the Queen and her husband of 73 years.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the Queen's Four Row Japanese Pearl Choker, which she previously wore at the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's 70th wedding anniversary party in 2017. According to Her Majesty's Jewel Vault, the Queen also previously loaned the choker to Princess Diana for a state visit to the Netherlands in 1982.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Kate also wore the Queen's Bahrain Pearl Earrings, made from pearls gifted to the Queen on the event of her wedding to Philip in 1947. The earrings contain a large round diamond with a smaller circle diamond hanging below it. Three baguette diamonds hang from there, with three more small diamonds making way to the dangling pearl.

The Funeral Of Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh Is Held In Windsor Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate and William's outing on Wednesday had a special tie to Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years until 2015, when he passed the military patronage on to Kate, who became Honorary Air Commandant.

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

During the visit to 282 Squadron, Kate and Prince William met cadets taking part in field craft exercises and leadership tasks before speaking to a number of the young people who are preparing for their Duke of Edinburgh Awards, a youth development program headed by Prince Philip — that Kate participated in during her time at Marlborough College! Each year, the Air Cadets receives approximately 3,000 Duke of Edinburgh Awards, amounting to over 193,000 Awards since the program began in 1956.