Kate Middleton Wore $6 Earrings (on Sale for Under $2) — and It Almost Went Unnoticed!

Even a future Queen loves a good bargain!

Kate Middleton looked lovely in a floral print dress for the unveiling of her “Back to Nature” garden on Tuesday at RHS Wisley — a bigger and permanent version of the original design that she launched in May at the Chelsea Flower Show. While she went for a high-end designer for her dress, a belted long-sleeved seersucker outfit by Emilia Wickstead that retails for $2,255, Kate accessorized with earrings that don’t break the bank.

The royal mom, 38, chose the Simple Filigree Short Drop Earrings by Accessorize in gold, adding a stylish touch to her look. But not only are the pieces super cute and versatile, they retail for just $6! Accessorize even had the earrings on sale for under $2 — but unsurprisingly, they are now sold out.

However, there is good news: bargain hunters who love Kate’s style can sign for an email to be alerted when the item is back in stock.

Image zoom Bart Lenoir/NurPhoto via Getty

Image zoom Kate Middleton's earrings

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty Images

RELATED: Everything You Need to Copy Kate Middleton’s Summer Style

Kate is known for keeping her wardrobe affordable and recycling her favorite pieces — sometimes years apart!

Image zoom Kate Middleton in 2012 and 2018 Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock; Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate is low-key when it comes to her beauty routine too. During her outing at Wimbledon this summer, the mom of three made a rare move by pulling a tube of lip gloss out of her straw clutch for a quick touch-up. The lip color was quickly identified as Clarins’ Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector Gloss.

Image zoom Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/Getty

In the ultimate down-to-earth move, the Duchess of Cambridge famously did her own makeup for her royal wedding day.

“I heard that [makeup artist] Arabella Preston was called in by a mutual friend of hers and Kate’s,” her wedding planner Mark Niemierko told PEOPLE. “She’s had about three or four lessons with Kate at her private flat in Chelsea and has also gone, very privately to Clarence House. Arabella was suppose to be coming on the day as well but now she isn’t, because Kate’s comfortable and confident in doing it herself.”

Image zoom Kate Middleton Chris Jackson/Getty

Niemierko put this down to Kate’s “informal character” and simply wanting to “keep some normality” in her life.