Kate Middleton and Prince William are known to get competitive on royal engagements — and their latest visit to Wales was no exception!

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited South Wales on Tuesday ahead of the country's national day on Wednesday: the feast day for St. David, Wales' patron saint. After visiting the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre, the couple received an enthusiastic welcome from a gathering of Welsh well-wishers, from posing for selfies to being handed daffodils.

Princess Kate, who called the fitness center that supports a healthy lifestyle "brilliant," told a group that they watched some yoga and competed on spin bikes.

"She told us she'd won, but that they'd felt sorry for her because she was in heels," Melissa Jones, who is the treasurer of the local swim club and was there with her 7-year-old son, Oscar, tells PEOPLE.

Despite sporting a skirt and heeled boots, Princess Kate didn't pass up the opportunity to compete against her husband — after all, they're known for facing off while making cocktails, sailing in a charity race or playing ping-pong.

For her victory in the 45-second race, the royal was awarded a small gold trophy as the winner of the "Tour de Aberavon."

Soon after they emerged from the building, the couple was met by a group of schoolchildren waving Welsh flags. Prince William, 40, asked some of the boys if they were a goalkeeper at soccer while Kate, 41, knelt down to chat with some younger class members.

Among the crowd of about 200 people gathered outside the fitness center were Nia John and her 13-week-old son Tomos as well as Katie Williams and her son 7-month-old Charlie, who'd come from nearby Neath to catch a glimpse of the royals. The mothers held up their sons — who were well-wrapped up against the chilly wind — in order to tempt Prince William over a picture with the tots.

John tells PEOPLE, "We asked for a picture, and he said, 'Go on, then, quick.' He said we were the best selfie-takers he had come across and said we could teach the rest of the crowd something."

"This will be something they'll have forever," adds Williams.

A little further back, Princess Kate was being handed daffodils, matching the pin she wore on her jacket. "Thank you, These are very appropriate," she told one well-wisher after receiving Wales' national flower.

Kate clutched a card decorated with a Welsh dragon that had been given to her by some schoolchildren. "My kiddies will like this," she told the crowd, referring to her three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Longtime fan Sharon Libby got her wish of a handshake and a chat after seeing Prince William and Kate several times.

"How have we not met? We shake a lot of hands!" William said with a laugh as the avid royal watcher — who'd traveled from Hampshire about 100 miles away — told him she'd seen them all over the country.

"It's the first time I've met both of them and I can cross that off my bucket list," she says. "I think they're fantastic."

Caroline Quint, a recruitment officer from Foster Wales in the Neath area, used the moment to cheekily give Princess Kate a couple of pens and a business card to publicize their work.

"She was keen on learning more. Fostering ties in with her work on early childhood," Quint says. "It's just fantastic for her and Prince William to come to Port Talbot and highlight the area."

"She seemed so interested in everyone," Quint adds.

In addition to visiting the fitness center, Prince William and Princess Kate visited Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre, where their Royal Foundation has teamed up with social enterprise Life at No. 27 to help the organization scale up its plan for therapy gardens that aid well-being.

The couple had their last engagement of the day at the headquarters of the Wales Air Ambulance. They met with emergency workers, volunteers and supporters to hear about their recent operations across Wales. And in an exciting announcement, Prince William became Royal Patron of the Wales Air Ambulance charity. The Prince of Wales previously served as both an Air Ambulance and an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot.