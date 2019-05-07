Kate Middleton Wishes Meghan and Harry Luck During the 'Daunting' First Weeks of Parenthood

Kate Middleton remembers what it’s like to be a new parent – scary yet exciting.

The royal mom of three and Prince William stepped out just one day after the birth of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son to announce a new sailing race that will benefit eight of their royal patronages – and Kate talked about the rollercoaster of emotions that come with a new baby.

“It’s really exciting for both of them,” she told reporters on Tuesday. “These next few weeks, it’s always very daunting first time around so wish them all the best.”

Kate added that she’s experienced with having children this time of year – Prince Louis was born last year on April 23, while Princess Charlotte celebrated her fourth birthday on May 2.

“It’s such a special time – with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays. It’s such a great time of the year to have a baby. Spring’s in the air, so it’s really great,” she said. “As William said, look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name’s going to be.”

VIDEO: William & Kate say they look forward to meeting #babysussex. Wills: “We’re absolutely thrilled & look forward to seeing them in the next few days… I’m v pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!” pic.twitter.com/W6ldWWsUgn — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 7, 2019

RELATED: Prince Harry Gushes That Meghan Markle’s Delivery of Baby Boy Is ‘Beyond Comprehension’

William said he was “absolutely thrilled” about the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son, adding he was “looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down.”

He added, “I’m very pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

When asked if he had any advice for his younger brother, William replied, “Plenty of advice. I wish him all the best, and I hope the next few days they can settle down and enjoy having a newborn in the family and all the joys that come with it that.”

After Baby Sussex arrived on Monday, Harry’s older brother and his wife – who are parents themselves to Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 – added their congratulations.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

The royal couple announced the happy news like many parents all over the world — on Instagram. They shared their happiness of their newborn on @SussexRoyal, their new Instagram account that they launched on April 2.

In the caption, the proud parents wrote: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”