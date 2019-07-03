Kate Middleton Just Wore the Perfect White Dress to Wimbledon — Here’s How to Get the Look for Only $56!

Image zoom

When it comes to dressing for the occasion, it’s no question that Kate Middleton is a pro. From her gorgeous tiered ruffle gown at the state banquet to her cute culotte look at the Chelsea Flower Show to her stunning cornflower blue Elie Saab dress at the Royal Ascot, the Duchess of Cambridge knows a thing or two about style — and her Wimbledon ensemble was no exception.

While cheering on a match at the tournament in London, Kate opted for a chic tennis-white shirtdress with trendy puff sleeves and a black Alexander McQueen belt. The look is simple and classic, yet totally stylish thanks to the modern silhouette and contrasting black button details. While LWDs (little white dresses) are a staple for most women during the summer, the Duchess proves that the puff sleeve trend is going strong. Other celebs like Jessica Alba have been spotted wearing a similar silhouette this summer too. Between stylish stars and the Duchess of Cambridge herself, we’re getting all of the outfit inspo we could ever want.

If you love Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon look as much as we do, you’re in luck! We’ve found seven stylish LWDs similar to hers that will take you from now through summer in major style — starting at just $56! Scroll down to shop these and get Kate’s look for less.

Buy It! ASOS Design Button Through Maxi Dress in Seersucker, $56; asos.com

Buy It! Kate Spade New York Button Front Midi Sundress, $298; nordstrom.com

Buy It! leRumi Olivia Button Down Midi Dress, $148; bloomingdales.com

Buy It! Heartloom Carson Dress, $130; revolve.com

Buy It! J.Crew Sleeveless Cotton Poplin A-Line Shirtdress, $70.80 (orig. $118); nordstrom.com

Buy It! ASOS Design Button Through Midi Dress with Puff Sleeves and Buckle Belt in Self Stripe, $67; asos.com

Buy It! L’Academie The Yvon Midi Dress, $248; revolve.com