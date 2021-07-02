Kate Middleton Offers Her 'Unbiased' Wimbledon Predictions

The Duchess of Cambridge enjoyed day five of the famed tennis tournament, including a visit to a special exhibit at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum

Kate Middleton is game for some English favorites to emerge victorious at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge made a happy return to the tournament on Friday after it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate is a veteran Wimbledon attendee, who has attended with Prince William regularly over the years and is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, which organizes the famed tennis championship.

Friday's outing was full of both fun and games, including a chance to take in a match as well as a visit to the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where the Duchess took in a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court.

Kate, 39, also couldn't resist offering up her "unbiased prediction" via social media about which players she'd like to see volley their way to glory by the time Wimbledon concludes on July 11. Naturally her favorites hail from the U.K.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, talks with with chef Adam Fargin Kate Middleton helps prepare food in the kitchen at Wimbledon 2021. | Credit: JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate also spent some of the morning helping prepare food, including a classically British summer treat beloved by royals and Wimbledon spectators alike, in the kitchens on the grounds.

Kate was highlighting the work that organizers at the All England Lawn Tennis Club have been doing to create and distribute 200 meals a day to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is shown around the Wimbledon Museum Kate Middleton views a special exhibit at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum. | Credit: John Walton - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton views a special exhibit at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum. | Credit: JOHN WALTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

It's been an exciting sporting week for the Cambridges — on Wednesday, Kate and William, 39, took Prince George to watch England face off against Germany in the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament.