Kate Middleton Wore Her Most Whimsical Dress Yet (with Tiny Tennis Players!) for Andy Murray Chat

Kate Middleton wasn't able to attend Wimbledon this year, but she still brought her style A-game.

The royal surprised young athletes from the Bond Primary School in South London by introducing them to British tennis star Andy Murray during a video chat last week, honoring what would have been the start of the Wimbledon tournament finals.

For the call, Kate wore a green patterned dress — but upon closer inspection, it's clear why she chose that exact outfit: the features tiny tennis players in action!

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club (AELTC), completed her ensemble with a meaningful accessory. She placed a purple and green bow tie on her lapel, a ribbon honoring the official colors of Wimbledon. Kate has worn the piece multiple times over the years while attending the tennis tournament.

Wimbledon was canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Kate reassured fellow fans that when the Grand Slam returns next year, it will be "worth the wait."

"Three hundred and fifty days, 14 hours and 12 minutes between the last ball hit and when the next is meant to be," Kate narrated in a short film released last month. "Over the years, your support has shaped this historic event. No matter the time of day or the names on the scoreboard, you have always been there, come rain or shine."

She continued, "This year, sadly though, things are very different. But we will bide our time until we sit on the edge of our seats again and celebrate again. So, when the time is right and we open the gates, we will be back again and it will have been worth the wait."

During the call with the Bond Primary School children, they excitedly asked Murray some questions, such as why he decided to take up tennis as a career.

“It was one of the few things I was good at,” the tennis star said. “I did it because I enjoyed it — because I had fun.”

Kate, 38, smiled as Murray told the children about his first-ever game when he was just 7 years old and “didn’t really know the rules.”

Kate and AELTC Head Coach Dan Bloxham also spoke to the children about their experiences in lockdown, the benefits of physical activity and their tennis progress.

As the conversation came to a close, the royal mother of three wished the children well as they come to the end of their school semester.