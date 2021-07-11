Kate Middleton's Sporty Weekend! Royal Returns to Wimbledon for the Men's Final

After attending the women's final on Saturday with Prince William, Kate was back at the tennis tournament for more action in the men's final

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen in the stands during Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England.

Kate Middleton returned to the Royal Box for the final day of Wimbledon.

After attending the women's final on Saturday with Prince William, Kate was back at the tennis tournament for more action at the men's final on Sunday. This time around, Kate wore a fashionable pink belted dress as she prepared to watch the match between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini.



The tennis-loving royal mom (Kate and William, both 39, have a court at their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk) is a regular at Wimbledon as a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which hosts the tennis tournament each year.

Saturday's outing marked Kate's first appearance since Kensington Palace announced that the royal was self-isolating after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the palace said in a statement, "Last week, The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen in the stands taking part in a Mexican wave during Day Thirteen of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. Kate Middleton | Credit: AELTC/Pool/Getty

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: HRH Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2021 in London, England. Kate Middleton | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Before she went into isolation, Kate had made a happy return to the tournament on July 2 for the first time since it was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The mom of three took in a match after helping prepare food in the kitchens on the grounds and visited the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Museum, where she took in a special exhibition on the Centenary of Centre Court.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends Wimbledon Championships Tennis Tournament Kate Middleton | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate and William aren't the only members of the royal family to attend the famed tennis tournament this year. Royal sightings included Zara and Mike Tindall on a day date (and sipping Pimm's Cups!), Princess Beatrice showing off her baby bump with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton taking in a match from the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Edward, Duke of Kent has also been in attendance on multiple days. On Friday, he announced that he would be stepping down as President of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club after over 50 years in the position.

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall | Credit: Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty

Edo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage