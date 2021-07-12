Kate Middleton was chic and patriotic during a thrilling weekend at Wimbledon and cheering on Team England at the UEFA Euro 2020 Championships

Kate Middleton Was the Weekend's Sporty Style MVP! All About Her Looks and Where to Buy Her Bold Euro Earrings

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy by HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge after winning her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Ashleigh Barty of Australia is presented with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy by HRH Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge after winning her Ladies' Singles Final match against Karolina Pliskova of The Czech Republic on Day Twelve of The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Kate Middleton knows how to dress for the occasion — a talent on full display this weekend when she attended multiple sporting championships and emerged the overall style MVP.

At the Wimbledon tennis championships, Kate debuted two new dresses, both in her signature fit-and-flare style. On Saturday, she wore a bespoke green dress by one of her favorite designers, Emilia Wickstead with white pumps, all perfectly coordinated with the lush green courts.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at Wimbledon - 10th July 2021 | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

On Sunday, she wore another new dress, similar in shape, but this time by Beulah London, another of Kate's favorite brands co-founded by her friend Natasha Rufus Isaacs. In pale pink and with a floral pink mask by Amaia, there was perhaps a nod to the championship's famous strawberries and cream.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton at Wimbledon - 11th July 2021 | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

It's not the first time that the elegant, crepe wool dress has been worn by a stylish royal — the Ahana Blush design, which retails for $965 and is currently on pre-order (with an 8–10 week wait), was worn by Princess Mary of Denmark in June 2020 to attend a museum exhibition in Denmark. Although Mary wore it in cream, rather than Kate's powder pink.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge; Crown Princess Mary Princess Mary of Denmark and Kate Middleton in the same Beulah London dress | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage; PPE/SIPA/Shutterstock

After watching Novak Djokovic storm to his sixth Wimbledon victory, Kate made the 40-minute car drive to Wembley, picking up Prince George and Prince William along the way, to attend the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 — and she apparently changed outfits en route!

Sporting a slightly more casual look and wearing the colors of both England's flag and its football team, Kate wore a white blazer from Zara over a white T-shirt, smart black pants and a bold pair of red oversized statement earrings from the British brand Blaiz.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George at Wembley on July 11th | Credit: Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty

"I think the red against the white of her blazer looked quite stunning," Stephanie Margaronis Mordehachvili, founder of the British brand tells PEOPLE excitedly. "We are absolutely delighted — the earrings looked so fabulous on her."

The resin-beaded earrings retail for $92, and Kate is likely familiar with the brand since they used to have a store on the King's Road, where Kate often shops.

Red Beaded Earrings Kate's Blaiz earrings | Credit: Blaiz

Known for her 'literal dressing,' Kate has perfected the art of sartorially nodding to the occasion with her style choices, whether it's a sporting event in the U.K. or during overseas tours.

For the football final, which England lost on penalties to Italy, Kate patriotically added a touch of blue to her outfit with a blue pendant from Astley Clarke. Standing beside her, William and George were also in navy suits.

Prince William and Kate Middleton Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George at Wembley on July 11th 2021 | Credit: Frank Augstein/Pool/Getty