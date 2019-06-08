Kate Middleton Snuck in Sweet Nod to Meghan Markle and Harry's Wedding at Trooping the Colour

Kate Middleton has added another fashionable Trooping the Colour appearance to her royal style résumé — and it has a sweet connection to sister-in-law Meghan Markle.

The royal mom of three joined the rest of the royal family for Saturday’s celebrations of the Queen’s birthday in a pale yellow ensemble by Alexander McQueen (her wedding gown designer!) and a matching hat by Philip Treacy with floral detail.

Kate is known for recycling favorite pieces from her closet — and today’s event was no exception. She previously wore her fashionable headtopper to Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding last May. At the time, she paired the accessory with an off-white Alexander McQueen coat dress (which itself was a royal rewear from Princess Charlotte‘s 2015 christening and 2016 Trooping the Colour!) for the nuptials.

That wasn’t the only royal wedding connection at Trooping the Colour this year! After choosing an open carriage in previous years, Queen Elizabeth arrived to the event in the closed Scottish State Coach — the same one that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank rode in after their October wedding. Although an open-air carriage ride was planned for the nuptials, windy weather meant a change in plans.

The Scottish State Coach was also used in 2011 to chauffeur Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Fans got their first glimpse at Kate as she rode in a car with Prince William to the start of the parade route. She then hopped in a horse-drawn carriage to make her way to Buckingham Palace for the balcony appearance alongside Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and across from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who marked her first royal outing since welcoming son Archie.

Kate, 37, made her Trooping the Colour debut back in 2011, shortly after her royal wedding to Prince William — and she was still sporting her post-honeymoon tan!

For her first official ceremonial event as a royal, Kate wore a double-breasted cream jacket by Alexander McQueen (her wedding dress designer!) and a black hat. She traveled from Buckingham Palace to the Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall in a horse-drawn carriage, waving and smiling to the crowds on London’s Mall.

Kate has continued to make stylish appearances at the annual event ever since, always opting for pastel colors that are perfect for summer.

For last year’s event, the royal sported a light blue Alexander McQueen dress and a matching hat with floral details.