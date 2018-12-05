Kate Middleton Follows in Meghan Markle's Fashionable Footsteps in Wide-Legged Pants and a Blazer

Kate Middleton is trying out a new style that is a favorite of her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle – but of course, she added her own signature flair.

Although the royal mom of three usually sticks to dresses, skirts and long coats, she’s been known to occasionally rock a pair of pants. For the trip to spread Christmas cheer to military families in Cyprus with husband Prince William on Wednesday, Princess Kate opted for belted wide-legged trousers (a departure from her usually fitted slacks) paired with an olive green blazer by Smythe, which is fit for a royal – it’s called the Duchess Wool Blazer!

Kate, 36, completed the look with a matching green clutch and heels.

Meghan, 37, is known for regularly stepping out for royal engagements in her power suits. However, Queen Elizabeth, who never wears slacks, prefers women in the royal family to wear dresses or skirts — and it’s protocol that the Duchess of Sussex has questioned.

Although she has quickly adapted to many of the minutiae of royal dos and don’ts, she “has found certain rules in the royal household difficult to understand, like the fact that the Queen prefers women in dresses or skirts rather than trouser suits, and is often asking Harry why things have to be done in a certain way,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

“I think she finds it a little frustrating at times, but this is her new life, and she has to deal with it,” the source added.

RELATED: Queen of Christmas! See All of Kate Middleton’s Impeccable Holiday Looks Through the Years

Of course, Kate was able to sneak in her signature style move: the royal rewear! She previously wore a navy version of the blazer all the way back in 2011 while departing for her tour of Canada. Kate also sported the same blazer to the London Olympics in 2012 and to the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Kate debuted the olive green version of her jacket in 2016 during the family’s return trip to Canada.

There’s a good reason Kate chose to wear the blazer during both Canada tours: the company is Canadian-owned, and they design and make the clothes in the country.